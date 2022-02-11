coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Friday, February 11 NEW CASES: 184 (down from 211 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1121 (up from 1051 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 184 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours to midnight Thursday, a drop on the 211 infections reported the day before. Active infections in the city have increased again to 1121, compared to 1051 in the previous reporting period. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Friday, February 11 NEW CASES: 8521 (down from 9,391 yesterday) DEATHS: 13 (down from 16 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 55,617 (down from 55,946 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 553 (up from 543 yesterday) IN ICU: 82 (up from 75 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 23 (same as 23 yesterday) Victoria has recorded another 13 deaths from COVID-19, and 8521 new cases. Of the new cases, 5359 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 3162 through PCR testing. The state is now managing 55,617 active cases, with 553 people in hospital, 82 in intensive care and 23 on ventilation. State-run hubs administered 14,650 vaccine doses on Thursday, and about 49 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a booster shot. Also on Thursday, the state's chief health officer extended the deadline for key workers to get a booster, allowing another four weeks. It means health and aged care, emergency, disability, quarantine and food distribution workers eligible for a third dose before January 12 will now have until March 12 to receive their booster. Workers in those sectors who became eligible after January 12 must have received their third vaccine dose by March 29. Healthcare workers must provide evidence of their vaccination status or a medical exemption to continue working, according to the CHO's Thursday update. Police Association Secretary Wayne Gatt said police were being told they had until midnight on Friday to have booked in for a third dose to be able to continue working. He said the situation "smacks of a bureaucratic nightmare" and could lead to fewer police on the streets. "Some of these people ... simply won't be able to get that booster shot in the time frames, and they won't be able to come to work with that proof of booking tonight," he told 3AW. "We're an emergency service, so at midnight tonight, to throw that on us at the 11th hour and not give employers flexibility ... even the opportunity to organise yourself, is particularly ham-fisted and frustrating." Health authorities have been contacted for comment. In Ballarat, the number of active cases has grown in each of the last three days. As of Thursday, there were 1051 new cases in the city, with 211 new cases confirmed. Today's figures will be updated later today. Meanwhile, Australians will now need a booster dose to be considered up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Following the latest advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, people over 16 years who have received a COVID-19 booster will be considered "up to date". But those who got their second dose more than six months ago and are yet to get their booster will be considered "overdue". The updated advice from the advisory group will come into effect at the end of March. People aged over 16 are eligible for their booster shot three months after receiving their second dose. However, it will be up to states and territories to mandate boosters for international tourist arrivals. Overseas tourists will only be required to have two doses of a vaccine to enter the country, when the borders open up on February 21. Defence Minister Peter Dutton said while the vaccination requirements had changed, it was important to listen to the medical experts. "The reality is that circumstances change as the medical advice comes along," he told the Nine Network on Friday. "That's the reality of (expert) advice as they learn more, as there are further studies and larger sample groups, they will do whatever's the safest in their judgement and that's the advice that you act on." Labor deputy leader Richard Marles said booster shots were critical for people. "It's clearly important to get us through this and that is the evidence we're seeing from around the world," he said. "It makes sense to me that you need a booster shot if you're going to be working in aged care, but the fundamental point here is people need to be going off and getting their booster." Prime Minister Scott Morrison, premiers and chief ministers agreed during Thursday's national cabinet meeting that only aged care workers would be subject to a blanket booster mandate. The sector has recorded more than 500 virus deaths this year. The federal government has thrown a task force and bonus payments at the problem as workers request a 25 per cent pay rise. Clinical epidemiologist Nancy Baxter said the new advice on vaccine doses was sensible. "I think in years from now when people get the COVID vaccine for the first time, they will think of this actually as a three-dose vaccine, that you need three doses to actually be vaccinated," she told the ABC. "It is more likely than not that we will be facing another variant ... so I do think it's important that our language now starts to reflect that we're not back to normal." At the latest national cabinet meeting, NSW, Queensland and Victoria agreed to work on a plan to revitalise the cruise ship industry for when the Commonwealth scraps biosecurity controls. But the precise timing of the restart will be up to individual jurisdictions. - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

