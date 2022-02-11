news, latest-news,

A man found with two loaded guns ready to fire and a stash of drugs at his Alfredton house will serve another lengthy period in prison. Detectives searched Nathan Luke Gartside's Cedar Avenue home in May 2021 and found five firearms, one believed to have been stolen during a burglary, drugs and ammunition. The 32-year-old was subject to a firearm prohibitions order at the time, which meant he could not carry or possess a firearm for 10 years. Judge Rosemary Carlin said she considered the possession of the firearms to be serious. "Four firearms were in working order and the fifth could easily be made so," she said. "You were also in possession of ammunition for each firearm and two of them were loaded. "Whilst they were all dangerous weapons the .303 rifle was a high powered centre fire rifle and the three handguns were capable of being concealed on your person." Judge Carlin said two of the firearms were converted or handmade, which made them more dangerous than legally made firearms. This, in combination with the possession of drugs, increased the risk of danger and serious consequences. Gartside also has a prior conviction for possessing a handmade firearm, which Judge Carlin said meant he had ongoing interest in them and ability to access them. "There was simply no good reason for your position of any firearm let alone five of them, especially given you knew they were prohibited and you were involved in drug trade, even if it was only as an end user," she said. The court heard Gartside lied to police about the location of his bedroom in the house and said he was not aware of any firearms inside. All illegal items were found in his bedroom and some of the guns, drugs and two knives were found in a cavity under a drawers in his wardrobe. Another firearm was found between the mattress and the headboard with ammunition capable of being used nearby. There was more than 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine and more than 70 tablets of other drugs found. Gartside was arrested that day and has remained in custody since. He pleaded guilty to all charges at the County Court of Victoria in January, including possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms. The court heard Gartside's childhood was characterised by instability, neglect and abuse and his drug addiction began at age 15. He reports experiencing depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit disorder. Judge Carlin said she did not accept Gartside's claim made to police that he had bought the firearms from a friend he was worried about and had only had them for one week because it was 'implausible'. She said the seriousness of the offending was aggravated because Gartside was on a community corrections order at the time. Gartside was sentenced to three years and eight months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years and seven months at the County Court of Victoria on Friday. He was also fined $1500. Gartside has already served 259 days of pre-sentence detention.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/9382c451-315e-4d2f-9de1-50e661f0df3a.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg