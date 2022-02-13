news, latest-news, disability, religious discrimination bill, fight, debate

Disability groups and advocates have warned they will continue to voice their opposition to the religious discrimination bill, notwithstanding the federal government's decision to shelve the proposed legislation for the foreseeable future. The decision to remove the bill from the senate's agenda and subject it to a new senate inquiry followed days of sensational division in parliament and a subsequent backlash among conservative religious groups to amendments aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students from discrimination. Amendments led by the federal opposition to prevent discriminatory statements in the name of religion against people with a disability, however, failed to win the support of the house. For this reason, disability groups have cautioned against complacency, noting the terms of reference to the new inquiry do not appear to include the bill's implications for people living with disability. Ross Joyce, chief executive of the Australian Federation of Disability Organisations, said the statement of beliefs clause - the most contentious part of the bill - would return Australia to "the dark ages" in terms of recent gains achieved for people living with disability. "Our concern is the bill will override the protections provided in other anti-discrimination legislation and open the floodgates to further discrimination and disparaging comments against people with disability," he said. Citing various examples, Mr Joyce said it was not uncommon for people living with disability to experience hate, ridicule or offensive comments from those purporting to express their religious beliefs. "It can be someone saying that [a person's] disability is a result of their sins in a former life or that God will heal your disability if you have enough faith," he said. "Now, these may be considered to be sort of extreme statements, but unfortunately it happens more often than you'd think in daily settings, in social settings and in work settings - the difference is there's currently redress through existing legislation." "What this bill will do is remove that redress, which is why we think it's badly designed legislation." Child and Family Services Ballarat (Cafs) chief executive Wendy Sturgess shared those concerns, noting the bill, if enacted, could "actively embed the most abhorrent discrimination" against people with disability. "People with disability, particularly young people with disability, are by definition already a marginalised group," Ms Sturgess said. "We know they already suffer various forms of discrimination within the community." Ms Sturgess added that she was particularly alarmed at the damage the bill could visit upon vulnerable children, pointing out that two in five children in care live with a disability. "I feel the harm that this bill can cause is deeply problematic in a thriving, equal society, especially for children, who are ill-equipped to deal with claims their disability is a punishment from God," she said. "I have no doubt the bill could drive a lot of misery in the community for people who are already marginalised, so I'd be delighted if this bill was never passed." Ms Sturgess said it was also "quite telling" Christian lobby groups were unhappy with the limited amendments made to protect LGBTQI+ students. "The next question, you have to ask, is what will they do with their concern - who will they pressure to achieve their aims. I don't have the answer to that, but I do wonder where it leads." Tyrone McCuskey, chief executive of McCallum Disability Services - the largest locally-run disability support service in Ballarat - said he supported the sector's move to strengthen its opposition to the bill. "The bill threatens to compromise the hard-fought gains that we've made in the last eight years to make people with disability accepted as part of the community," Mr McCuskey said. "We have serious concerns that it doesn't consider the needs of people living with disability - the freedom it gives to cast aspersions about the disability community runs contrary to everything we've been doing in the last 40 years." He said it was unlikely the disability sector would support the bill unless it was amended to expressly include protections for people living with disability. "What we would like to see reflected in a religious discrimination bill are the rights the Australian government has signed up for, which is the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," he said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/cfb00d0e-659b-43a6-98e4-95072daced08.jpg/r0_97_3265_1942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg