'Recipe for disaster': drug-affected man brandished knife at busy motel

Multiple people were at risk in a 'messy' and 'dangerous' situation that was a 'recipe for disaster' at a Bakery Hill motel when a drug-affected man was agitated and holding a knife. John Kaiser was 26-years-old in December 2020 when he was visiting a man staying at the Quality Inn Hotel and had an argument with people in the room next door. He took off his pants and there was a long scuffle and movement around the motel before he went back to the room with a hunting knife concealed in his shorts. He pointed the hunting knife at one of the women as he tried to get back into the room, pushing the woman. IN OTHER NEWS: Kaiser kept attempting to push the door open while waiving the knife around, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Friday. He kicked the door down, causing damage. Police were attended after a member of the public made a report about a man with a knife in the street. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Kaiser spent more than six months in custody before he was granted bail in August 2021. Defence barrister David De Witt said Kaiser's time in custody was difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and his intellectual disability. Magistrate Letizia Torres said it was a serious example of common law assault, possessing a controlled weapon and criminal damage. "You have a very messy and dangerous situation involving multiple people. He was agitated and drug affected and armed with a knife. It really is a recipe for disaster," she said. "He had only been out of prison a couple of months before that occurred." Ms Torres said she found the matter was appropriate to be dealt with in the Magistrates' Court rather than the County Court. She imposed a sentence of six months' imprisonment and a six month good behaviour bond for theft charges relating to other incidents. Kaiser pleaded guilty to the offending. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ba434c83-d5e9-4ae9-8283-592940805ac7.jpg/r0_30_627_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg