BLOCKING immune checkpoints could dramatically improve prognosis for a rare but highly lethal cancer, researchers in Ballarat have found. Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute scientists Aparna Jayachandran and Prashanth Prithviraj have been part of a study calling for a better understanding into how immune checkpoints are regulated in gallbladder cancer. Dr Jayachandran said there was a pressing need to explore better treatment strategies for gallbladder cancer patients. She said this cancer was rare but highly lethal with a five-year survival rate of two per cent once the cancer had spread. "Treatment options are very limited - it's chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Any targeted immunotherapy treatment could be important," Dr Jayachandran said. "In immune checkpoint drugs, they have been successful in skin, liver and lung cancers and we definitely think gallbladder cancer could benefit from these drugs." Gallbladder cancer is an abnormal cell growth that begins in the gallbladder. The main function of the gallbladder is to store bile, which helps the body break down and digest fats you eat. For the first time, Dr Jayachandran and Dr Prithviraj, in collaboration with University of Queensland researchers, took a closer look at how highly aggressive cell populations of cancer stem cells and cells undergoing epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (a process helping cancer to spread) play a role in immune system resistance in gallbladder cancer. Their study was published this year in the highly-regarded and influential International Journal of Molecular Sciences and focused on two novel proteins that belong to a family of immune checkpoint drugs. The study, CD73 and PD-L1 as Potential Therapeutic Targets in Gallbladder Cancer, investigated how blocking immune checkpoints (CD73 and PD-L1) might be promising candidates for immunotherapy treatments. "This is a beginning but there is much more to do," Dr Jayachandran said. "...We're working together (with University of Queensland) on a number of publications and I'm sure there will be many more." While gallbladder might be a rare cancer, Dr Jayachandran said these findings could be translated or adapted in research unlocking treatment options and better understandings of other cancers. FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis said he was proud and supportive of the institute's thrust into gallbladder cancer because, like other difficult-to-treat cancers, it was not highly responsive to traditional treatments. "We're looking at ways we can better use the immune system," Professor Kannourakis said. "Tissue-banking and interest in immunotherapy process is expanding and finding better ways of treating these cancers is turning a tide. Another one that needs more urgent attention is pancreatic cancer." Professor Kannourakis said the institute's had a strong interest in understanding how proteins create a fog that allow cancer cells to evade the body's immune response. He said knowing how CD73 and PD-L1 work was a start and it might be another blocking agent could be added to make treatment more effective. READ MORE Dr Prithviraj is a clinical researcher and oncologist in Ballarat. Dr Jayachandran also leads the institute's breast cancer research program while continuing her interest in gallbladder cancer studies. FECRI has 12 senior scientific staff and six PhD candidates from Federation University. Ballarat is home to Australia's only regional cancer research institute. FECRI receives no government funding and relies solely on philanthropy and community support, such as its major annual fundraiser Ballarat Cycle Classic which is on February 19 and 20.

