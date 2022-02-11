news, latest-news,

Former Ballarat Health Services chief executive Dale Fraser will continue to lead the new Grampians Health after being appointed chief executive officer of the new service. Grampians Health was established in November bringing together BHS, Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, and Wimmera Health Care Group as one health service to provide improved quality, accessibility and sustainability of healthcare in the region. Mr Fraser has been interim chief executive officer of Grampians Health since its inception. RELATED STORY: Ballarat Health Services amalgamation to Grampians Health approved "Community members and staff alike should have great faith that Dale's substantial experience and skills - particularly in rural Victoria - will guide Grampians Health towards a successful future. That success includes, but is certainly not limited to, realising the benefits of the amalgamation that created Grampians Health in the first place," said Grampians Health board chair Bill Brown. Mr Fraser said he would draw on his experience as chief executive at Goulburn Valley Health and Ballarat Health Services, and his connections across the Grampians region, to help shape the new health service. "Bringing together four already well respected health services into one is a huge task," Mr Fraser said. IN OTHER NEWS "We have learnt so much in our first three months of operation, and are already seeing the strengths and opportunities of shared resources and working together. "The ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our communities and services is a prime example of how we have been able to move swiftly to work together as one Grampians Health, ensuring our sites have the support they need during this critical time." Mr Fraser said the next steps for Grampians Health would be to understand how the health system could be improved and deliver more services closer to home, particularly in Edenhope, Stawell, Horsham and Dimboola, to avoid patients travelling long distances and ensure they remain in a familiar environment. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

