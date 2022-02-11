'I was happy for the pursuit to continue': Police inspector questioned in Jacqueline Vodden's inquest

news, latest-news,

The police officer who was controlling the pursuit that led to a collision and the death of a 16-year-old girl has justified his decisions on the tragic day. He said no one could have considered that the young, unlicensed driver would choose to speed in a freeway emergency lane and hit a parked truck. Pursuit controller Inspector Brendon McCrory gave evidence on the final day of a Coroners Court of Victoria inquest into the death of Jacqueline Vodden on September 19, 2017. The coroner's lawyer Rose Singleton questioned the inspector about the information he received during the high-speed chase and whether having more information would have affected his decision-making. Inspector McCrory said he understood the reason for the pursuit was a stolen vehicle possibly involved in burglaries was driving in a manner dangerous. "Manner dangerous is a very serious driving charge so I was satisfied there was a significant risk the members had assessed," he said to the court on Friday. Coroner Sarah Gebert heard evidence over a four-day inquest from the four police officers who were in the pursuing vehicle and civilian witnesses who saw parts of the chase in Ballan. Jacqueline was a passenger in a stolen Toyota Hiace van driven by a 17-year-old male when the vehicle struck a VicRoads truck in a Western Freeway emergency lane. RELATED COVERAGE: Coroner's inquest begins into police chase that resulted in death of teenage girl Jacqueline Vodden The male driver had a substantial criminal history and had been linked to a spate of burglary and thefts in the weeks prior. Jacqueline had formed a friendship with the male in the months leading up to the collision, spending 'a lot' of time with him from August onwards, sometimes going for rides in cars. The police officers were patrolling on the day as part of a two week operation to locate the male, but the court heard the officers were not certain it was him in the van when they began the pursuit. They had earlier heard over the police radio the van had been involved in an attempted aggravated burglary in Nerrina. Police officers told the court they started following the van in Ballan when they recognised it was the stolen vehicle reported on the radio and started the pursuit when it was driven dangerously. Victoria Police guidelines state members may only conduct a pursuit where they believe there is serious risk to the health and safety of a person. The court heard the police officers reported the pursuit to Inspector McCrory who became the pursuit controller and gave their reason for the pursuit as a stolen car linked to attempted burglary driving dangerously. He said he did not know the driver could have been part of a gang of young recidivist offenders, did not know the age of the driver or that there was a passenger in the vehicle. He said he did not have specific information about the manner of the dangerous driving, but trusted the experienced police officers in the vehicle would be able to assess this. Inspector McCrory said it was difficult to say whether further information would have affected his consideration of the risks of the pursuit. He explained radio air time was 'precious' and could be wasted with too much detail. He said he was also making callouts for back up and stop stick arrangements and the pursuing officers were reporting speed and location at the same time. "It is a very short period of time you have got with air space. I can't waste it. Maybe my transmissions for strategies may have used up some of the air space Ballarat 528 (pursuing vehicle) needed," he said. "I had sufficient information during this pursuit to make a considered judgement whether it was justified or could continue. "I am very aware of the location, I am aware it was a stolen vehicle, there were very experienced investigators pursuing that vehicle and I used that information to make my assessments on the criteria. "Unfortunately it is a well known tactic used by in particular this group of people to have pursuits terminated by driving erratically so that there is a risk to the public. "It is very common for police members to terminate pursuits on that criteria whether they are stolen vehicles or not." Inspector McCrory said the risks of the pursuit were reduced when the driver went on to the freeway, given there was no oncoming traffic, no pedestrians and improved visibility, but the risk in Ballan was also low as it was a quiet area. "In the circumstances prior to this offender's violent undertaking of that truck, I was happy for the pursuit to continue in that format," he said. An impact statement written by Jacqueline's family was read to the court, which said Jacqueline was well-known, well-loved, had the biggest heart and would go out of her way to support others. The statement said Jacqueline's friendship with the male driver was 'out of character' and she had never been involved in criminal activity before. "The loss of our Jacqueline has left such a hole in many people's hearts and lives. "We all feel we live a nightmare every day. We replay the day over in our minds knowing there are so many factors that could have changed the outcome. "Now we have to try to find a way to live our lives without our daughter, sister and friend." The family extended its gratitude to all emergency services who were involved on the tragic day and they said they knew how hard it was for the police officers to relive the day through the inquest. "We hope we can finally let our girl rest," the statement said. "Forever sweet 16. You have always been a blessing right from the start and now you will always be treasured in our hearts. Shine bright like a diamond, always and forever." Coroner Gebert cried after hearing the family's impact statement and thanked all people involved in the inquest. The inquest was adjourned to a later date for submissions to be made. Coroner Gebert will later hand down her findings, including whether the police pursuit was in line with police guidelines. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/07d667c5-49be-486a-8890-730308ec60b7.jpg/r0_147_678_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg