At the launch of the 2022 Ballarat Begonia Festival, there were photos of the very first festivals on display inside the Robert Clark Conservatory, showing truly massive crowds in front of the Town Hall, and Queen Elizabeth dropping in to say hi. Now in its 70th year, the venerable Labour Day weekend event is stretching to a 10 day celebration of what mayor Daniel Moloney described as one of Ballarat's "most impressive assets", the Botanic Gardens and its collection of rare begonias. The parade will be back, the guest speakers will include landscaping king Jamie Durie, the city's laneways will be full of public art, and there will be at least 700 begonias in full bloom on display in the gardens. WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE BEGONIA FESTIVAL MEMORY? LET US KNOW BELOW Learning from last year's COVID-affected edition, the extra days will allow new events, like the Begonia Classic fun run to support the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute on March 20, more workshops, and farmers' and gardeners' markets. Businesses are also encouraged to get in on the action with begonia theming - Sovereign Hill will be holding events and selling special edition Begonia Drops, and Kilderkin Distillery will have its begonia gin on sale. Cr Moloney said it was an important event for the entire city, adding he remembered the giant bubble on the lake, and walking across the lake in the height of the drought to attend the festival. FROM 2021: Discovering new treats in Ballarat Begonia Festival pivot "Ballarat really does need the Begonia Festival back in full swing, this is the type of festival that not only gets locals out enjoying perhaps our most impressive asset, the gardens precinct, but it also brings a lot of tourists to the city," he said. "It's so vital to our businesses to have a stream of sporting events and festivals such as the Begonia Festival, it means our businesses have the confidence to continue on in a very hard year. "This is part of Ballarat, we need to make sure it lives on for 70 more years." The festival's community partner, Central Highlands Water, will hold a competition to name the giant illuminated swan that lit up Sturt Street last year - it'll be moved to a new home in the Botanic Gardens for this year's festival. CHW board chair Angeleen Jenkins said it was a key event to get messages about sustainability and the environment out to a wide audience. "It's the next generations that are really challenging us to be sustainable and think beyond what we do today - if we can have the younger ones as advocates, for being sustainable and environmentally-minded in the way they operate, that's a win for us," she said. IN THE NEWS "We're also seeking to raise awareness of the importance of caring for water and country, and we thank the Waddarung traditional owners for their ongoing guidance highlighting areas where we can continually improve - with the support of the Waddarung Traditional Owners, we will be delivering a range of activities highlighting the importance of water and managing country together." CHW will also be selling drink bottles encouraging people to use more tap water, with all proceeds to support survivors of family violence through Ballarat's WRISC. The Ballarat Begonia Festival begins on March 11 - check out the website for the full program.

