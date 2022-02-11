news, latest-news,

The Australian Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial will hold its 18th anniversary service online this Sunday. The national memorial, in Ballarat's Botanic Gardens, was officially opened by General Peter Cosgrove in 2004 - anniversary services are usually held in person on the second Sunday in February, but this year's will again be held online due to the pandemic. The memorial honours prisoners of war from all conflicts Australians have been involved in, who numbered more than 36,000 - 8,600 never came home. READ MORE: Ballarat councillors defer decision on Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial interpretive centre A media release from the Ex-Prisoners of War Committee notes less than 50 of the survivors are still living, with most centenarians in fragile health. While the majority of Australian POWs were men, about 65 were women, serving as nurses in Asia in World War Two - a fact often overlooked, Australian War Memorial podcaster Megan Spencer said in a statement. The online tribute contains the usual elements of a commemorative service, including an address from Governor-General David Hurley, but also includes the Army's famed Lancer Band performing a moving version of the popular WW2 song, Vera Lynn's 'We'll Meet Again', cut to the faces of Aussies imprisoned behind enemy lines. IN THE NEWS The committee stated the 15-minute video features rare footage from the Australian War Memorial with relatives, describing the tribute as poignant, informative and a celebration. The tribute video will go live on the Australian Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial website this Sunday, February 13, at 11am. People can also register online now to attend the 2022 Anzac Day service at the memorial, with wreath-laying planned before the march down Sturt Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/bd3aae60-3c8f-4977-8860-1151805479fc.JPG/r14_0_4918_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg