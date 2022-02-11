news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 3.20pm: Fire crews remain at the scene of a gas leak near Ruthven Street, Daylesford as they work to isolate a gas leak. They were first called to the scene just after 12.30pm on Friday afternoon, following reports of a smell of gas in the area. An updated 'Advice' message for an "explosive hazard" was issued at 3.16pm. "A gas leak is causing the smell of gas; the gas company are working to isolate the leak and expect the issue to be resolved by approximately 4.00pm." it said. "Emergency services remain on scene and are working to resolve the issue." The CFA has confirmed there is no threat to the community, however locals are advised to continue to stay informed and monitor the conditions. Locals are still advised to close all doors and windows if the smell of gas is detectable or of concern and to stay inside if possible. EARLIER: Fire crews are working to stop a possible gas leak near Ruthven Street, Daylesford. They were called to the scene just after 12.30pm on Friday afternoon following reports of a smell of gas in the area. The CFA issued the advice message at 1.15pm. "A possible gas leak is causing the smell of gas," the message said. "Emergency services are on scene and are working to resolve the issue." "There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions." Residents of Daylesford are advised to close all windows and doors and stay inside if possible. The Courier understands crews are waiting on the gas supplier to attend the scene. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

