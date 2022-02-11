news, latest-news,

Fire crews are working to stop a possible gas leak near Ruthven Street, Daylesford. They were called to the scene just after 12.30pm on Friday afternoon following reports of a smell of gas in the area. The CFA issued the advice message at 1.15pm. "A possible gas leak is causing the smell of gas," the message said. "Emergency services are on scene and are working to resolve the issue." "There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions." Residents of Daylesford are advised to close all windows and doors and stay inside if possible. The Courier understands crews are waiting on the gas supplier to attend the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/84ab560a-4a32-45f2-94d7-72f524a8b34e.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg