LESS than 10 people have died with COVID-19 under the care of Grampians Health in Ballarat since January 1. A Ballarat Health Services spokesperson said the organisation could not confirm an exact number due to some cases before the coroner and complications with underlying health conditions. This estimate, as of Friday, also does not include any deaths related to COVID-19 not under BHS care. BHS did not provide further details on age or hospitalisation status for the deaths due to patient privacy. There were 1121 known active COVID-19 in City of Ballarat on Friday with 184 new COVID-19 cases. Grampians Health is imploring anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 result on a rapid antigen test to register this with Victoria's health department to ensure adequate monitoring, support and, when appropriate, treatments to lessen severity of the virus. READ MORE: Victoria's COVID-19 commander urges Ballarat to keep rolling up sleeves Ballarat's high double-dose vaccination rates and strong booster response has helped to avoid higher COVID-19 deaths, a BHS spokesperson says. COVID-19 boosters are available for anyone aged 16-plus who had their second jab more than three months ago. A junior vaccination program for children aged five to 11 has been underway for five weeks. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed the code brown on major hospitals, including the BHS Base Hospital, would lift on Monday. The measure, in place for three weeks, cut back urgent services with staff and resources under strain from the impacts of the Omicron wave. Elective surgery in regional public hospitals will operate at 75 per cent capacity. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

