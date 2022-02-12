news, latest-news,

THE wheels are aligning for Ballarat's rising spring star Cooper Sherman who is on track for the rarest of doubles at the Ballarat Gift after winning the 70m open final and qualifying fastest in the heats for Sunday's feature event. Just 48 hours after he ran a 10.56 for the 100 metres, qualifying him for the World Junior Championships, having already secured a place on the team in the 200m and 400m, Sherman scorched the immaculate turf at City Oval on Saturday with firstly victory in the 70m in 7.50 seconds and backing up with a time of 12.23 seconds in the heats for the 120m Gift. And it wasn't as though he was given a home town handicap either with his start in the Gift just 4 metres, only .25 of a metre ahead of backmarker and 2020 winner Michael Hanna. In the 70m, Sherman started off just three metres but chased down his more seasoned opponents to score an impressive win. His victory came from Sam Taylor and Tom Templeton, who were the other two semi final winners. After that win, Sherman admitted while the race was not his favourite event, it had helped him immeasurably in his longer events. "I'd always been quite good at starting, but had lost it a bit over the years, so the 70m is a great way to get better at that because it's all about nailing your start," he said. "I wasn't even expecting to make the semi to be honest, I'm exhilerated to make this. "None of this was expected, I do work very hard, but I don't have the build of a runner compared to the others, I'm grateful for what I'm able to do." But just minutes later Sherman again took to the track what will be his pet event for this weekend with his heat time of 12.23 seconds comfortably eclipsing the winning time in last year's final of 12.40 seconds. In fact, that time is just .1 of a second off the race record set in 1994. Sherman won't just have the weight of Ballarat on his back when he runs, but also will have a host of seriously good runners trying to out-do him come Sunday. Cardigan's Thomas Moloney also showed strong form in winning his heat in 12.60 seconds Hanna looked to have plenty in the tank when he easily won his heat in a time of 12.43 seconds while Narre Warren North's Ryan Camille made the most of his 10.25m handicap to race away to an impressive win in his heat in 12.38 seconds. Another solid heat win went to Port Melbourne's Jackson Bennett, however he has to be in some doubt for Sunday after appearing to twinge his left hamstring upon crossing the line. Richmond's Rupert Lupo also looked outstanding in his run of 12.60 seconds, noticeably slowing down in the final 10 metres to check on his position in the race. The Women's Gift looks a wide open affair and again it's the locals that look set to figure strongly. When the heat draws came out featuring rising star Grace Kelly, Stawell Gift winner Hayley Orman, and Ballarat's Bay Sheffield winner Chloe Kinnersly and her teammate Halle Martin, it looked like a field good enough for the final. And it was Martin off 12 metres that threw down the gauntlet to her fancied rivals with a strong win. Martin and Kinnersly's training partner Tiana Shillito also won her heat as did last year's Gift runner-up and 70m winner Taylah Perry. But there are two front markers that might have the biggest say, Isabella Antonino off 18 metres won her heat in the quickest time of the day in 13.81 seconds while Tecoma's Alex Tzilantonis, also off 18 metres scored a strong win in 14.02 seconds

