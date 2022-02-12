news, latest-news,

THE wheels aligned for Ballarat's rising sprint star Cooper Sherman who surprised even himself to dominate the 70m Ballarat Gift on Saturday Just 48 hours after he ran a 10.56 for the 100 metres, qualifying him for the World Junior Championships, having already secured a place on the team in the 200m and 400m, Sherman, 17, scorched the immaculate turf at City Oval on Saturday in 7.50 seconds and backed up with a time of 12.23 seconds in the heats for the 120m Gift. And it wasn't as though he was given a home town handicap either with his start in the Gift just four metres, only .25 of a metre ahead of backmarker and 2020 winner Michael Hanna. In the 70m, Sherman started off just three metres as the backmarker but chased down his more seasoned opponents to score an impressive win. Incredibly, the victory was in his least favourite event, having focused his attention on races from 100m to 400m. His victory came from Sam Taylor and Tom Templeton, who were the other two semi final winners, but in truth they always seems to be just behind the youngster after he ran the quickest of the three semi finals. After the win, Sherman admitted the 70m had helped him immeasurably in his longer events. "I'd always been quite good at starting, but had lost it a bit over the years, so the 70m is a great way to get better at that because it's all about nailing your start," he said. "I wasn't even expecting to make the semi to be honest, I'm exhilarated to make this. "None of this was expected, I do work very hard, but I don't have the build of a runner compared to the others, I'm grateful for what I'm able to do." Sherman also was named the fastest racer at the event at a special ceremony on Sunday afternoon before he backed up in the men's final but wasn't able to chase down South Australian Duncan Cameron who set a blistering pace in the morning's semi-final before going on to a strong win in the 120m final. Sherman has a busy few months ahead of him with his coach Neville Down saying he will likely send his charge to both the national titles and the Stawell Gift in April.

