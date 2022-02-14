news, latest-news,

Ballarat Health Services' low sensory vaccination clinic is helping reduce anxiety about needles and loud, busy spaces for children, adolescents and adults with autism, intellectual disability and other sensory needs. In its first two sessions the low sensory clinic has helped 12 families needing a calm, relaxed space to ensure vaccination can occur. The low sensory clinic, in separate, quiet room opposite the mass vaccination clinic at the Mercure, contains distraction and calming tools including virtual reality headsets, lava lamps, music, colouring sheets, aroma diffusers and Buzzy Bees to help reduce anxiety. BHS disability liaison officer Jessica Williams is one of five disability liaison officers who work with families to create the right setting for vaccination. The officers work to build a relationship with the family and understand each child's specific needs before the appointment, and the one-hour long appointments centre around one family to reduce the stress and provide a positive environment. "I get to know each family and what their children like and dislike, so we can tailor the clinic to them. It might be that they like a particular colouring sheet or a specific musician, so where possible we make those things available to create a safe and supportive environment," said Ms Williams. Ms Williams said the low-sensory clinic enabled the vaccination of children who would otherwise be overwhelmed in a busy clinic surrounded by unknown people and noises to receive their vaccine. The low sensory clinic is also decorated and structured around the same 'Enchanted Forest of Protection' theme as the regular children's vaccination clinic. The clinic launched on February 3 with sessions currently only running on a Friday, but Ms Williams said there was capacity to increase the number of sessions if needed. "Being in a (regular clinic) environment is really noisy and can increase anxiety so our aim is to take out as much of the anxiety as we can," she said. "There are other low sensory vaccination clinics but ours is unique in that it's a separate space, not part of the actual clinic. It's across from the normal clinic in a really beautiful, calm space but completely separate, and close enough if we need to access the clinic for some reason." The virtual reality headset is a popular option, and also used for children in the general vaccination clinic. "There's a few different settings on there we can use depending on the age of children - things like kittens running around the room, or beach scenes," Ms Williams said. The low sensory room and distraction techniques can also be used for adults with severe needle phobia and other sensory needs. IN OTHER NEWS Grampians Public Health Unit operations manager - vaccinations Lisa Oro said 56 per cent of children aged five to 11 across the Grampians region had received their first vaccination, and 57 per cent of people aged 16+ who were eligible for their third-dose booster had received it. "Across the region we are still doing around 1000 vaccinations a day including 600-700 across Drummond St and the Mercure," she said. The BHS disability liaison nurses are available to call Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm on 0428 843 695. To access the Disability Liaison Office, or see whether your child is eligible for a low sensory appointment, please visit https://www.bhs.org.au/services-and-clinics/ndis-disability-liaison-officer/ or email disabilityliaisonofficer@bhs.org.au Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/1c8ed3c2-3652-4974-8c6d-a3df891098bd.jpg/r0_133_4862_2880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg