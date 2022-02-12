Car flattens light pole in Alfredton

news, latest-news, car accident, ballarat

A vehicle travelling up Ballarat-Canaghan Road at around 10am this morning is understood to have veered off the road at the corner of Galway Drive, crashing into street light pole and a Give Way sign. The force of the impact caused the light pole and the sign to completely collapse. Significant traffic delays in both directions followed and were only beginning to ease at 12.30pm under the guidance of police traffic control, but entry access into Cumberland Boulevard remained closed. At this stage, it is unknown what caused the collision and whether there were any injuries. MORE TO COME

