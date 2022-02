news, latest-news,

Saturday's Ballarat Courier print edition has been severely delayed due to production issues. Home deliveries and distribution of the paper to retail outlets across the region have been impacted. We sincerely apologise to our readers and advertisers. Keep up to date with the local and national news via thecourier.com.au website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/8676d64a-25a3-4b37-beb4-43ed8fb9d1bd.jpg/r10_238_4622_2844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg