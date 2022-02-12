Person dies in Alfredton house fire

news, latest-news,

Police are investigating following a fatal fire in Alfredton early Saturday morningn Emergency services were called to residence in Almurta Street to reports of the fire about 6.30am. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but there was significant damage and a person, who is yet to be formally identified, was located deceased at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined. Investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

