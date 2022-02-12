news, latest-news,

THE race to the finals is tightening up in Saturday Premier Bowls and we also have a new leader after a fascinating round of action. Victoria moved to outright first after a strong win over Buninyong, which saw Buninyong slip out of the top four after results went against them. Craig Ford and Shaun Clark's teams were the key to the result, both producing strong wins over Peter Aldred and Brian Wilcock. Buninyong did get itself a valuable two points thanks to Stephen Gollan's victory over Barry Clark. Gollan 23-12 win meant the two points left Buninyong on equal points with the new fourth-placed side Webbcona. It was a strong 60-41 win over the struggling Ballarat that propelled Webbcona into the top four. While Ballarat picked up two points thanks to a narrow 18-16 win for Taylor Stewart over Gary Johnson, it was the only joy for the day as firstly Matthew Blackburn held off a determined Andrew Dalgleish for an 18-15 win, before Ben McArthur made short work of Zac Stewart's team with a 26-10 scoreline. It was that result that would prove the most crucial in the 19-shot win. BMS's 14-2 win over Sebastopol was notable for the lop-sided margins between all the teams. BMS skipper Philip Clamp had a solid eight-shot win over Rob Baker, but the other games were even more one-way with Ryan Bedggood's team picking up 29 points in a 15-shot win over Ian Warner while Murray Gannon picked up Sebastopol's only points with a 15-shot win over Michael Storey. Mount Xavier kept within striking distance of the top six when it picked up 14 of the 16 points on offer against Linton. Linton now finds itself 19 points arrears of the top four. The Paul Forrest-skippered team from Mount Xavier picked up a strong 25-16 win over Craig Grenfell which this was mostly cancelled out by Brendan Williams' six-shot win over Chris McDonald. But it was Philip McGrath's 27-15 win over Peter Wilson's team that proved telling. The win moves Mount Xavier up to 115 points, just three behind Linton now, but like it's opponent, a lot will need to go right from here for it to make finals. The final match of the round was also the most thrilling with Creswick and Learmonth playing out a 57-all draw with Creswick winning two of the three rinks to finish with nine points on the day. Creswick's Michael Booth scored a one-shot win over William Rowe which was just enough to see his club pick up the extra two points. Travis Hedger was solid in a 27-21 winner over David Kelly while Learmonth's one success came from Craig Findlay who defeated Jarrod Matthews 20-13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/7c45fb8b-9dd0-4653-8361-2a6c85465d9c.jpg/r0_80_3890_2278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg