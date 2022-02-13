news, latest-news,

VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13 NEW CASES: 7,223 (down from 7,224 yesterday) DEATHS: 18 (down from 19 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 54,494 (down from 55,102 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 465 (down from 487 yesterday) IN ICU: 62 (down from 79 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 17 (down from 20 yesterday) Victoria has reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths and 7223 infections, as public hospitals across the state prepare to resume non-essential healthcare. Of the new cases revealed on Sunday, 4859 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2364 via PCR lab testing. Health authorities say the state is now managing a touch under 55,000 active cases in total. There are 465 people in Victorian hospitals, 22 fewer than the day before. Of these, 62 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 17 of them currently requiring ventilation. Ballarat recorded 185 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours to midnight Friday, a slight increase on the 184 infections reported the day before. Active infections in the city dropped to 1070, compared to 1121 in the previous reporting period. With hospitalisations having halved since late January, the Victorian government has moved to lift a code brown pandemic alert issued for the health system. The unprecedented alert was issued in January as hospitals and health services came under increasing pressure due to the Omicron wave and saw urgent services further cut back and staff leave postponed. The measure has been in place for just more than three weeks and will be lifted at midday on Monday. "Next week is the fourth week and we're confident that while still going to be very, very busy that we are in a position to safely lift the code brown alert," Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters on Friday. Non-urgent elective surgery will also be ramped up from this week, allowing private hospitals in metropolitan areas to perform up to half of all elective surgery and those in regional Victoria can do 75 per cent. The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Eye and Ear Hospital will also be able to resume category two surgery and regional public hospitals can restart category two elective surgery depending on staff availability. All other public hospitals in Melbourne will continue to be restricted to emergency and urgent elective surgery, with the health minister to consider further easing next week. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

