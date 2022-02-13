sport, ballarat-cricket,

East Ballarat has distanced itself from the chasing pack with a tense 14-run win against Darley, handing the reigning premier just its second loss of the season in the process. Opting to bat, the Hawks rebounded from a second-over wicket to send the Lions' opening bowlers into unfamiliar territory. Harry Ganley and Jacob Eyers combined for a 76-run second-wicket partnership to put the hosts in the box seat. The Lions were able to fight back, however, with Dilan Chandima (2-37) enjoying a pitch that offered a bit for the spinners. Defending 189, Hawks coach Adam Eddy gave his team the perfect start, dismissing the dangerous Chandima in the third over. Another two wickets would fall in quick succession to have the visitors reeling at 3-19 after 7 overs. Brad Barnes (80) played a captain's hand for the visitors, with support from Drew Locke (33), to leave his side needing 39 runs from 16 overs on his departure. Singles and the odd boundary saw the Lions needing 19 runs from 66 balls before the game turned. A Hari Givvens double-wicket maiden had hearts in mouths and the Lions now shellshocked at 8-170. A boundary in the following over eased the pressure, before Givvens returned to the crease to bowl another double-wicket maiden and secure his side an unlikely victory. Givvens finished with figures of 5-9 toff 6.5 to entrench the Hawks in fourth place, two wins clear of the sides behind them. Ballarat-Redan has sunk into mid-table obscurity after a sub-par batting performance opened the door for Buninyong to join the group of finals contenders. Entering the weekend with a spot in the top four a possibility, the Two Swords failed to assert themselves against a stringent Buninyong bowling attack. Opener Zac Jenkins (40) was the only batter to make any headway for the hosts, with an excess of scores in the teens pushing Ballarat-Redan to 155. Liam Mason (2-23) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors and benefited from the pressure created by medium-paced Rupinder Singh (1-33) at the other end. The Bunnies quickly took control of the chase with Travis Parsons racing to 44 before his departure at 3068. The Two Swords were able to snare wickets through Billy Jones (3-39) and Jenkins (2-18) but the class of middle-order bat Liam Brady proved a roadblock. The Bunnies' leading run-scorer for the season finished unbeaten on 49 to see his side home in the 48th over. A dominant Cole Roscholler century has seen Wendouree cruise to a 123-run win in a top-meets-bottom clash against Brown Hill. The opener combined with middle-order bat Heath Pyke (73) for an 149-run third-wicket partnership before he was dismissed by Kento Dobbel (2-60) on 118 with the score 3-217. Late fireworks from Tristan Maple (26*) and Matt Begbie (25) saw the hosts post 5-280 - the second-highest team total this season, behind only Buninyong's 5-284 against the same opponent in round 11. Brown Hill captain Ryan Knowles wasn't going to go down without trying and hit two sixes and two fours in a quickfire 25 that gave the visitors a slither of momentum. Opening partner Prabath Prinyankara (53) continued the assault but failed to find support as Red Caps seamers Jack Peeters (2-13) and Ryan Simmonds (1-25) tightened the screws in the middle overs. The Bulls eventually limped to 8-157, leaving Wendouree nine points clear at the top of the table after Darley's loss to East Ballarat. Golden Point has moved into fifth, ready for any slight chance, after a nervy 10-run win against Mt Clear. Choosing to bat, it was usual suspects Josh Pegg (65) and Josh White (79) who did the damage for the Pointies. Pegg was the first to depart after a 106-run stand, leaving White to navigate the middle overs with a rotating cast of partners. Manny De Zoysa (26) was the only handy support as leg-spinner Ash George (5-35) tore through the middle-and-lower order. Set a target of 234, Mt Clear failed to find an anchor for its chase. Captain-coach Jacob Smith (35) looked the one before his premature departure, while contributions from Jarrod Burns (35) and Isaac Hucker (28) pushed the Mounties' closer to the total without offering a sense of security. Matt Goonan thrust himself into a leading role with a flurry of boundaries but with 17 runs needed off the final three overs with just two wickets in hand the mountain grew taller with each dot ball. Any chance of a Mounties' left with Gonnan when he was run out for 40 with only two runs added to the team total. Napoleons-Sebastopol is back in the winner's circle after a five-wicket victory against North Ballarat, born from a stand-out bowling performance. Asked to bowl, the hosts were soon on the back foot with North Ballarat opener Leigh Lorenzen posting a quick-fire 56 before he became spinner Sajith Dissanayaka's (4-18) three top-order wickets. Lorenzen's dismissal brought Ash McCafferty to the crease who forewent his naturally attacking game to survive a testing period. The Roosters all-rounder made it to 40 before his departure in the 47th end triggered a lower-order collapse that saw the visitors sink to 157 all out. Naps-Sebas' chase was soon at a crossroads at 3-44 before Luke Corden and Viraj Pushpakumara steadied the innings. The pair posted 80 runs for the fourth wicket, taking the hosts to within 33 runs with 10 overs remaining. Corden's departure for 50 was the slight scare as Pushpakumara (41*) saw his side home in the 47th over.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/fb946d02-7f74-4af0-bb08-70d826d28fc0.jpg/r0_196_3864_2379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg