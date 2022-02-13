news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels finds themselves at an early crossroads after suffering their third-straight loss of the NAB League Girls season. The Rebels were only able to mark a return to Mars Stadium with two goals of the boots Paige Scott and Laila Lappin as they fell to a 59-point loss against the Western Jets. A tough 1.2 (8) to 5.9 (35) first half was further compounded by dynamic Jets' play led by highly-touted AFLW draft fancy Charlotte Baskaran who finished with 31 disposals and two goals. The Rebels were kept scoreless in the final term and resigned to 2.3 (15) to 10.14 (74). There were positives on the day for the hosts with Brook Ward (Ballarat), Elise Cook (Bacchus Marsh), Olivia Wolter (South Warrnambool) and Chloe Walker (Bacchus Marsh) all making their NAB League debuts. "The intensity is (a lot higher). It's a different level to futures and hopefully we can pick it up and get a bit better," Ward said after the game. Rebels captain Lili Condon was named her side's best in the loss, finishing with 26 disposals, five tackles and five rebound 50s. It was a similarly tough day for the Rebels' under-16 side, who suffered a 16-point loss against their Western Jets counterparts. After two first-quarter behinds the hosts were kept scoreless until the final term when they kicked their lone goal in the 1.2 (8) to 2.12 (24) defeat.

