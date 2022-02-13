news, latest-news,

The massive Golden Plains Wind Farm project, to be built near Rokewood "on a scale never seen before in the Southern Hemisphere", has secured an operator, equity funding and a turbine supplier. The proposal is to build more than 200 wind turbines around Rokewood, south of Ballarat, in one of the largest on-shore wind power projects in Australia - each turbine could be 200 metres tall, with a blade arc larger than the diameter of the MCG. Construction on the first phase, which would include 122 turbines, could begin as soon as June. READ MORE: Council welcomes giant wind farm project after planning approval In a media release, proponent and developer WestWind stated $3 billion of equity funds had been supplied by European conglomerate TagEnergy, which will also operate the project. Vestas has signed up as supplier for the turbines themselves, which will produce about 6.2 megawatts each when in operation. A large-scale battery storage facility will also be built nearby, with a 300MW capacity. WestWind states the project will be able to power about 8 per cent of Victoria, or 750,000 when complete, or "every home in regional Victoria", according to a media release. The project had faced some opposition from residents during its development, including concerns over brolga populations in the area, but this was resolved with a planning permit amendment issued from the state government late last year. WestWind has also committed to providing tens of thousands of dollars in community funding each year, with Golden Plains Shire Council noting some community organisations had already begun receiving payments. IN THE NEWS The media release noted "(t)he Golden Plains Shire has a strong wind resource which, combined with vastly cleared land thanks to decades of agricultural activity, makes a great canvas to build upon". "The high voltage 500kv powerline which runs directly adjacent to the southern boundary of the site allows for direct access to the energy grid, removing the need for additional power lines beyond the boundaries of the project." WestWind was contacted for further comment. Hepburn Shire Council will hold information session for residents and landholders on how to make submissions to the controversial Western Victoria Transmission Network Project's Environmental Effects Statement process. Drop-in sessions begin in Creswick from Monday from 9am to 5pm until Friday at the Creswick Hub, with sessions by appointment at the Newlyn Recreation Reserve on February 17 and at the Smeaton Bowls Club on February 20, and another drop-in session from 10am to 4pm at The Warehouse in Clunes on February 25. Mayor Tim Drylie said in a statement council is continuing its opposition to the project's current route, and sessions will "help residents understand the most effective ways to make a submission". More information is available online through the Hepburn Shire Council website. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

