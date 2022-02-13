In 2011, Ramona Casey was told she would never run again. After more than a decade away from the sport, 16 surgeries and the birth of her now six-year-old son, the Novacastrian is now the toast of Ballarat. If ever there was a story of perseverance this is it as Casey - off 12.50m - held off a desperate finish in Sunday's final from Ballarat's rising star Halle Martin to win the Ballarat Women's Gift in a time of 13.80 seconds with Isabella Antonino third. "In January 2011 I was in a car accident while doing police duties and I was told later that year that I would never run again and it's taken from then until Stawell last year, that was my first real hitout back. "Ten years no racing. I hurt my spine, I needed to have a disk shaved, multiple procedures, hospitalisations and a baby in between. "It was all muscle memory and support and believing in myself. I have a passion for the sport which I never lost." Casey made the semi finals at Stawell last year "completely surprisingly" and was close to making the 300m final. "I ran far better than I could ever have anticipated and I just kept building and building and building and believing I can do it," she said. "It means for me that 'I am me' and I can still race, I can be 38 years old and go through all that and mix it with the young girls and I couldn't be prouder." She said that when she was awarded the green tunic she saw it as a sign as it was her son Jack's favourite colour. Runner-up Halle Martin said she was overwhelmed with the performance. "It was so good, the home town, it's very exciting. I'll keep on going the next few months, see if I can win one soon," she said."It's been such a a good weekend, we've had such wonderful support from all our family and friends who have come along to support us."
COMEBACK COMPLETE: Newcastle's Ramona Casey celebrates after her name was called as winner of the Women's Gift. Picture: Luke Hemer
In 2011, Ramona Casey was told she would never run again. After more than a decade away from the sport, 16 surgeries and the birth of her now six-year-old son, the Novacastrian is now the toast of Ballarat.
If ever there was a story of perseverance this is it as Casey - off 12.50m - held off a desperate finish in Sunday's final from Ballarat's rising star Halle Martin to win the Ballarat Women's Gift in a time of 13.80 seconds with Isabella Antonino third.
"In January 2011 I was in a car accident while doing police duties and I was told later that year that I would never run again and it's taken from then until Stawell last year, that was my first real hitout back.
The women's podium, Ramona Casey, Halle Martin and Isabella Antonino. Picture: Luke Hemer
"Ten years no racing. I hurt my spine, I needed to have a disk shaved, multiple procedures, hospitalisations and a baby in between.
"It was all muscle memory and support and believing in myself. I have a passion for the sport which I never lost."
Casey made the semi finals at Stawell last year "completely surprisingly" and was close to making the 300m final.
"I ran far better than I could ever have anticipated and I just kept building and building and building and believing I can do it," she said. "It means for me that 'I am me' and I can still race, I can be 38 years old and go through all that and mix it with the young girls and I couldn't be prouder."
She said that when she was awarded the green tunic she saw it as a sign as it was her son Jack's favourite colour.
Runner-up Halle Martin said she was overwhelmed with the performance.
"It was so good, the home town, it's very exciting. I'll keep on going the next few months, see if I can win one soon," she said."It's been such a a good weekend, we've had such wonderful support from all our family and friends who have come along to support us."
WOMEN'S GIFT RESULTS
Ramona Casey 13.947
Halle Martin 13.965
Isabella Antonino 13.982
Olivia May 14.070
Alex Tzilantonis 14.096
Jessica Payne 14.110
Tiana Shillito 14.144
Jody Richards 14.337
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.