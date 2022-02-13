news, latest-news,

In 2011, Ramona Casey was told she would never run again. After more than a decade away from the sport, 16 surgeries and the birth of her now six-year-old son, the Novacastrian is now the toast of Ballarat. If ever there was a story of perseverance this is it as Casey - off 12.50m - held off a desperate finish in Sunday's final from Ballarat's rising star Halle Martin to win the Ballarat Women's Gift in a time of 13.80 seconds with Isabella Antonino third. "In January 2011 I was in a car accident while doing police duties and I was told later that year that I would never run again and it's taken from then until Stawell last year, that was my first real hitout back. "Ten years no racing. I hurt my spine, I needed to have a disk shaved, multiple procedures, hospitalisations and a baby in between. "It was all muscle memory and support and believing in myself. I have a passion for the sport which I never lost." Casey made the semi finals at Stawell last year "completely surprisingly" and was close to making the 300m final. "I ran far better than I could ever have anticipated and I just kept building and building and building and believing I can do it," she said. "It means for me that 'I am me' and I can still race, I can be 38 years old and go through all that and mix it with the young girls and I couldn't be prouder." She said that when she was awarded the green tunic she saw it as a sign as it was her son Jack's favourite colour. Runner-up Halle Martin said she was overwhelmed with the performance. "It was so good, the home town, it's very exciting. I'll keep on going the next few months, see if I can win one soon," she said."It's been such a a good weekend, we've had such wonderful support from all our family and friends who have come along to support us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/0835502b-b062-4d58-8f34-9d438f84fd75.jpg/r0_217_4765_2909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg