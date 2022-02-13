news, latest-news,

WHEN Duncan Cameron was offered a seven metre handicap for the Ballarat Gift, he knew if he ran at his best he would be in with a shot. While he won the final heat of the day on Saturday in a time of 12.42 to qualify for the semi-finals, there was nothing to suggest the Victorian born, now South Australian resident was one of the top fancies come Sunday. But that all changed at 11.35am on Sunday morning when a stunning semi-final saw him run a 12.06 seconds, .07 under the all-time race record set in 1994 to rocket into favouritism for the feature event. And the 25-year-old didn't disappoint in the final, while not as fast, he still ran the second fastest time ever recorded in the Ballarat Gift final of 12.19 to win from Chris Vi with 2020 winner Michael Hanna holding on for third. It's hard to quantify just how impressive Cameron's semi-final win and subsequent result in the final was. Earlier it looked as though Ballarat's rising star Cooper Sherman could complete the double, the fastest qualifier through to Sunday in 12.23 second and a strong semi-final winner in 12.26, but Cameron had other ideas. Jackson Bennet, who looked to tweak a hamstring in his heat win on Saturday recovered to also push his claims while Hanna was thereabouts all weekend. After the race, Cameron said he knew he had to change some things overnight if he was to be competitive on Sunday. "I was a little bit sluggish in the heat, but I just pushed through and I've been lucky enough to come into a bit of form recently after a pretty slow winter," he said. "I felt like I could move pretty well and after the heat I knew what I had to work on and I was able to execute it pretty well." A runner of tall stature, Cameron said he had traditionally favoured 400m events over the sprints. "I really needed to push out of the start more, it's usually a bit harder for me as a 400m runner to get going and moving and it was important to keep my drive going in the finish. "You look at the amount of guys in the final that were off less than five metres, it was a terrific field they've been able to put together here." Cameron, who grew up near Horsham said events such as Stawell and Ballarat were almost like hometown events for him. "Living in Adeliade, it's unreal to come across, I've got a lot of family ties back here," he said. "I'm predominantly an amateur runner, so I'll go back to state championships in South Australia and then look to the nationals from there."

