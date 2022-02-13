news, latest-news,

HE was hard to miss with his locks flowing in the breeze, but it didn't hold back Lachlan Kinnersly who celebrated a hometown win in the Boys 120m Gift on Sunday. Kinnersly won in a time of 12.49 seconds, defeating Ryan O'Neil Parker and Patrick Meade for the title "Before the race I was really nervous and it felt like it was taking a long time to get the event going, but winning it is just amazing," he said. "I just love this event, I love Ballarat, it's a great place to grow up and to run. "A few years back I did my PCL and was out for a few months, so I've had to train hard to get back into. "It means a lot, it's the biggest event I've ever won, it just feels great." The girls under 18s was taken out by Coburg North' Montana Kerr who won in a time of 13.45 seconds. She defeated Lavinia Male and Bethany Jones to the prize. "It was a pretty good run, I got a bit nervous when the win was starting to pick up before the race, but in the end it turned out pretty well," she said. "Earlier this week training up at Preston it was pretty windy up there, so that helped. "This is my fourth sash, but it's my second in under 18s level. I hope we can go to Stawell from here. "

