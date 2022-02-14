coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Monday, February 14 NEW CASES: 207 (up from 134 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1,218 (up from 1,178 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 207 new cases of COVID-19 as Victoria's code brown alert eases on Monday. The number of active infections in the city is also up on 1218, the highest number of the Omicron outbreak. Active cases have been slowly increasing since February 5, when health authorities changed the way Rapid Antigen Tests were reported. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Monday, February 14 NEW CASES: 7104 (down from 7223 yesterday) DEATHS: 2 (down from 18 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 53,707 (down from 54,494 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 465 (same as yesterday) IN ICU: 66 (up from 62 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 18 (up from 17 yesterday) Victoria has reported 7104 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, as the state lifts its COVID-19 health system alert amid the easing Omicron wave. Of the new cases revealed on Monday, 5046 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2058 via PCR lab testing. Health authorities say the state is now managing 53,707 active cases in total. There are 465 people in Victorian hospitals, no change from Sunday's number. Of these, 66 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 18 of them currently require ventilation. At midday on Monday, Victoria's unprecedented system-wide "code brown", implemented more than three weeks ago, will be lifted. Health Minister Martin Foley said on Friday the government is confident the alert can be safely repealed, but hospitals are "still going to be very, very busy". Melbourne public hospitals will continue to be restricted to emergency and urgent elective surgery with the exception of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Eye and Ear Hospital. Those two hospitals, and regional public hospitals can resume category two elective surgery if staff are available. The code brown alert implemented in January came as the Omicron wave placed pressure on the hospital system, with urgent services cut back and staff able to be asked to postpone leave. Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday there is room for the state to adjust some of its restrictions and requirements "now that we've hit the peak of Omicron". Density limits and QR code check-ins are under review, Mr Andrews says. Queensland has ditched check-ins at venues that don't require proof of vaccination and Mr Andrews suggested Victoria would ease its requirements by the end of February, in line with NSW. - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

