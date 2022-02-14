news, latest-news,

IT'S getting to the business end of the Tuesday Premier Pennant season in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region and this week sees two of the strongest teams all season go head-to-head in a battle for second spot. With just three rounds remaining, every point is going to be vital as the teams looks to position themselves in the finals race. As it stands, City Oval has a 15-point advantage on Central Wendouree, and even though it is unlikely, could still miss the finals if every match went against it. It's even more important for Central Wendouree, which while finding itself in third, is just one point ahead of Webbcona who would fancy its chances against eighth placed Creswick. And if Victoria causes a boilover against Midlands, then a loss to Central Wendouree here could actually see it drop outside the top four. However for the winner go the spoils and it will put themselves in as the number one challenger to runaway leader Midlands. The form of both sides is good going in, City Oval picked up 15 of the 16 points on offer last week against Webbcona while Central Wendouree scored 14 of the 16 points against Sebastopol including a massive 44-4 win for Colin Wright's team. In other matches Victoria will be keen to bounce back hard after last week's shocker against Clunes, but will not have it its own way up against powerhouse Midlands. Dropping 14 points against the previously winless Clunes last week has left Victoria in a precarious position. It now finds itself eight point points outside the top four, when it could have been sitting second, such is the even nature of the competition. It also means, Buninyong, who would consider itself a big show against Sebastopol is poised ready to pounce should Victoria fall again. Sebastopol is out of finals calculations, but need to show something after last week's poor showing against Central Wendouree and would be keen to bounce back and finish the season on a high. Webbcona is another team that needs to recapture its form. Another team that sits in the glut of sides from second to seventh, it will need to put last week's disappointment aside and do what it needs to do to defeat Creswick who look out of finals contention. The final match sees BMS play host to the suddenly in-form Clunes. It was a result long overdue for Clunes last week but BMS, which is hanging on to the faintest of finals hopes, will know it needs to win at home if it is to be any chance of making the post-season. Clunes will no doubt look to play spoiler again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/83a0ef06-71df-4b7f-9dbd-e52b61dce70d.jpg/r0_696_2001_1827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg