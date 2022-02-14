news, latest-news, Scott Carlin, Lake Wendouree, BFNL, Ballarat Football Netball League, football

A familiar face is headed back to Lake Wendouree. Interleague representative Scott Carlin has committed to the Lakers for the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season but just how much he will play remains unknown. The 21-year-old is currently training with Geelong's VFL side as he looks to return to the state league. Carlin played three games for Werribee in 2019 after graduating from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program. The onballer spent two seasons with the Rebels, representing Vic Country under-18's in 2018 after doing the same at under-16's. Carlin nominated Lake Wendouree as his home club while with Werribee and made 14 BFNL appearances in 2019, featuring among the Lakers' best six times and winning the club's rising star award. He joined Nirranda last year, where he won the J.A Esam Medal as the Warrnambool and District league's best-and-fairest. Rotating across the half-back line and midfield, Carlin was instrumental in his club's unbeaten season, featuring in Nirranda's best no less than nine times in his 13 games and clocking up four best-on-ground results. The former St Patrick's College best-and-fairest also bagged 16 goals last season and will add more attacking potential to an already dynamic Lakers engine room. A majority of Lake Wendouree's goals last season came from midfield, with BFNL team of the year member Nick Rippon the club's leading goalkicker with 12 goals, closely followed by workhorse Ash Simpson, who bagged eight. The Lakers will enter its first season under new coach Jack Fitzpatrick with largely the same playing group. Junior products Kai Lohmann and Sam Butler are notable losses, having been drafted by the Brisbane Lions and Hawthorn respectively last year. The pair made two BFNL appearances amid GWV Rebels commitments. Elsewhere, Melton South's recruitment drive has prompted its first big-name departure with VFL-listed utility Ryan Pendlebury crossing to Point Cook in the Western Region Football League. Pendlebury, the younger brother of Collingwood captain Scott, played seven games for the Panthers last season, kicking four goals and making the best four times. Melton South, who enters a third year under coach Heath Pitchard, has added notable size to its list, including former VFL forward Ben Casley. Two-metre ruck Dylan Jones also joins the club from Williamstown CYMS.

