'Just got over the line': man granted bail after alleged tool thefts

A magistrate granted a man bail "in a very guarded way" after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of tools. Jayden Kendall-Cassar appeared from the police cells to apply for bail on February 9, 2022. Overnight on February 7, 2022, a theft occurred at a building site in Maddingley with a quantity of tools stolen - including two impact drills valued at $400 each and an industrial sander valued at $8000. Detective Sergeant Ricky Millar, from Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit, said police executed a search warrant at the accused's address, about 500-metres from the site, the following morning. On February 8 detectives executed a search warrant at the accused's address, where they found the stolen property in the garage. The accused was arrested for possession of stolen property. Detectives found further property suspected to be proceeds of crime, including numerous power tools, internal door locks and handles, hand tools, bolt cutters, 18 spirit levels and a generator, in the accused's garage. In his red Holden sedan police found two clear plastic bags hidden in the compartment above the speedometer. Each bag contained five grams of ecstasy. Digital scales and glass smoking pipes were also found at the property. His defence lawyer, Rangi Vickers, said his client would be vulnerable in custody as it was his first time. He said his client was a qualified roof tiler, could be bailed to live with his girlfriend and would comply with the Court Integrated Services Program. Detective Sergeant Ricky Millar said the accused admitted to drug use but did not comment in relation to the allegations of drug trafficking or theft. He was remanded in custody. The police prosecutor said Kendall-Cassar was on bail at the time of the alleged offending so police opposed him being granted bail again for risk of him committing further offences. But Magistrate Letizia Torres said he was a young person who was appearing in the magistrates' court for the first time, and he had the support of his family. She said he met the compelling reasons for being granted bail but she had concerns about him being an unacceptable risk of reoffending. She denied the original proposal for him to live with his girlfriend and instead granted bail with the condition for him to live with his mother. "He requires some adult supervision because he is amassing a lot of suspicious products. I understand he's a tradesman but this is a lot of tools. You might be able to explain some of it, but the evidence is that some of it was stolen. "I am granting bail in a very guarded way. I hope the involvement of CISP and the fact he ended up in jail will be a wake up call for him. "He will be displaced from having his own house, that he can fill with whatever he likes. He has family support and they are protective of and love him even though I do have concerns about what they do and don't know." She said his bail application "just got over the line" and imposed strict bail conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/4c108afd-8d79-43ca-b339-29ad783138be.jpg/r2_0_1122_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg