This will be an unpopular opinion but as an outsider I find the general detestation towards anything new unbelievably frustrating. I understand the need to protect heritage buildings and I believe it is incredibly important, but people don't really think that developers should only be building mock 19th century buildings do they? What is wrong with a mix of old and new? As a Londoner I think it's fabulous. Do I like the gherkin as a stand alone building? No, not really, but it's an iconic part of our city scape now. There is a total lack of acceptance that Ballarat is going through a process which I like to call gentrification. I have seen it with my own eyes from my part of South West London where I grew up. It starts off small, a development here and there and suddenly, what feels like overnight, your suburb is brimming with cafes, wine bars, new boutiques and people. To some, this is a bad thing, but the main thing is brings is enthusiasm, enthusiasm for an area that was once so unloved and void of charm. As a business owner here, it brings excitement. I've had many people say to me the CBD is 'done'. On the contrary, it's only just beginning! A new rooftop bar above Hydrant for sundown cocktails? Sign me up! It is time to feel pride in the fact people are choosing Ballarat. Ballarat needs to embrace these changes, one electric scooter at a time. Gigi Milone, Ballarat Central

