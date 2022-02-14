news, latest-news,

There is hope another success edition of the Victoria Country Water Polo Championships will be a catalyst for the growth of the sport in Ballarat. Ballarat's men's and women's side's impressed throughout group play but couldn't claim the silverware on their home turf. Albury Tigers took out the men's title, while the Albury Sharks needed a penalty shootout to best the Geelong Marlins in the women's final. We're just a decloping swuad and we were up against very established clubs. We're trying to grow our numbers and teach everyone of the game so we're really proud of the girls," Ballarat Water Polo secretary Melinda Childs said. The performances of young gun Eleanor Justin was one of the highlights of the championships. The Ballarat teenager was invited by established-outfit Geelong to compete for them at the Tri States competition this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/4530c9f4-c618-49db-bd4e-990973f6d5cf.jpg/r0_111_2236_1374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg