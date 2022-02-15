news, latest-news,

An indoor swimming pool could be on the cards for Daylesford and the surrounding region, with council revealing intentions to investigate the possibility. Residents and community groups have long advocated for the establishment of an indoor pool to serve the region, making it easier for children to learn to swim and residents to access a pool all year round. Hepburn Shire councillors will vote at a meeting on Tuesday night to put the new draft Aquatics Strategy, which includes a commitment to investigate the costs of an indoor pool, out for public exhibition. The strategy says a detailed investigation and development of a business case was needed, including consideration of a preferred location, facilities and a funding strategy. The draft strategy reveals maintaining the existing pools is the immediate to medium-term priority, but if council cannot afford the cost of the works over the long-term if may be forced to close one or more pools. It states there is a need to consider the future management arrangements of the facilities to ensure the long-term sustainability of operations. Options that could be assessed for future management include council-run facilities or engaging an external contractor. The call for an indoor swimming pool in Daylesford ramped up in 2017 with the Daylesford Community Bank pledging $400,000 to the project. READ MORE: Call for an indoor swimming pool in Daylesford Community members set up the Daylesford Indoor Aquatic Centre committee to formalised advocacy for the project. Residents currently have to travel to Ballarat, Maryborough or Kyneton to access an indoor pool facility. Community consultation continues to show a strong desire and need for residents to access an indoor pool in their shire year-round. Existing outdoor facilities in the shire have proven to be have barriers to access, with residents reporting cold water temperatures and ageing infrastructure. "The four outdoor pools are reported to be nearing their end of life and not fit for purpose for many residents in the community," the draft strategy says. "There is a growing demand and expectation from the community for access to year-round warm water facilities that cater for learn to swim, therapy, aquatics programs and recreational swimming." Hepburn Shire currently has pools in Daylesford, Trentham and Clunes, a splash park in Creswick and a toddler's pool in Calembeen Park. Part of the strategy is to review programming of outdoor pools to improve community use, with more regular program, special events and improved school use. If the strategy is adopted, council will investigator having warmer water, improved amenities and infrastructure like water play facilities for children at the pools. The outdoor pools are currently only open during the summer season. The Dayelsford pool was built in 1972, with the Trentham and Clunes pools constructed in the 1960s. Free entry policies were introduced in 2019 which has increased visitor numbers, particularly at Clunes and Trentham. The pools operated at an almost $500,000 loss in 2019/20. Reports show revenue has declined but costs have also increased with higher wage costs, new maintenance agreements and an internal management model. The operating costs of all Hepburn Shire aquatics facilities per visit in 2020/21 was $19.84. The high-order indicative costs of implementing actions from the strategic directions in the draft are estimated at $5.9 million to $7.98 million. Funding the proposed actions would depend on future council budgeting processes and securing external funding. A council officer's report says the next community stakeholder engagement is expected for February and March, with plans for a final draft Aquatics Strategy to be presented to council for adoption in April. Community consultation will run until March 18. The draft strategy has been developed with community and stakeholder consultation. The document provides a 10-year priority plan. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b51fb635-942f-4798-8c93-12790fdeda03.JPG/r0_133_4155_2481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg