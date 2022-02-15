GovHub security raise concerns over safety and conditions

news, latest-news,

Six security guards employed to monitor Ballarat's GovHub have raised concerns about their working conditions and overall safety on the $100m public site. The guards, hired by National Protective Services (NPS), have been underpaid up to $2,500-per-year, according to calculations by the United Workers Union (UWU), which represents the six workers. The guards are currently working under an agreement which expired in 2009 and falls drastically short of the Security Services Industry Award, the union says. One guard told The Courier aside from the underpayment, basic security needs such as extra key cutting and computer and camera surveillance are not being met. The guard said bollards on the site are unlocked, which raised fears they could be pulled out and used as weapons during recent protests at the site. "They have a $3000 umbrella dryer here, and a $40,000 couch in the foyer, but they can't keep keys cut for the place," the guard said. In a statement, UWU Property Services Coordinator Damien Davie said only companies operating in an ethical and legal manner should be eligible for government contracts. "Despite working in a new $100 million Victorian Government building, guards do not have a dedicated lunchroom; instead they have to use a manager's office," Mr Davie said. "This is indicative of the lack of care NPS has for its workers. While this kind of behaviour from private contractor companies is not unusual, there should be better scrutiny of these contracts from a government perspective. The least the Government can do is ensure that taxpayers' money is not being used to pay people below the minimum." Mr Davie said workers under the relevant award are entitled to five weeks' annual leave, while NPS guards only received four. The company also failed to pay penalty rates on overtime worked. NPS is one of five security companies short-listed for State Government contracts, said the statement. This meant NPS could be awarded further Government contracts 'and continue to underpay guards across Victoria.' "Any underpayment of wages is unacceptable and the claims will be investigated," a Department of Treasury and Finance spokesperson said in a statement. It's understood all Victorian Government purchase contracts in place with security service suppliers require suppliers to meet all awards or enterprise contracts applying to their employees. The Courier approached NPS for comment; none was received by deadline.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/7f9d1976-fac6-42b9-8a70-ec0906f0f81c.jpg/r11_253_4903_3017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg