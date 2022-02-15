Ballarat man jailed for trafficking cannabis

news, latest-news,

A Ballarat man was sentenced to prison time after he was convicted of trafficking drugs. Clinton Louden appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Thursday. The court had previously heard detectives had tapped Louden's phone in 2020 and had heard a conversation with a co-accused that referenced a shipment of wheels and rims to Queensland which had been wrapped up like Christmas presents. Police had alleged the "wheels and rims" was code for cannabis. When police executed a search warrant at the co-accused's home in Bacchus Marsh they found two Christmas presents with almost nine-kilograms of cannabis stuffed inside. Police later executed a search warrant at Louden's Canadian home where they found firearms, a crossbow, a silencer, capsicum spray and a "huge quantity" of bullets and ammunition. There was also "extensive evidence of hydroponic activity for cannabis cultivation located there" - including a "large number of shrouds", electrical transformers, water pumps, plastic bags and other drug paraphernalia. In sentencing Louden, Magistrate Ron Saines said he was "satisfied beyond reasonable doubt" that Louden had trafficked some, if not all, of the cannabis with the intent to "realise a very substantial financial returned by distribution and sale in Queensland". "There is no evidence of this trafficking being done before or since then but in the circumstances I've found it remains a serious example of trafficking and trafficking a large quantity and value, though less than a commercial quantity of it," he said. Mr Saines also took into account Louden's relevant prior convictions, which included drug trafficking, but conceded they were quite dated. He said deterrence was important in sentencing so both Louden and the wider community understood the consequences of offending and repeat offending. The charges were contested until the morning of the contested hearing booked in for November 9, 2021, where Louden pleaded guilty to seven charges. Many had been withdrawn by the prosecution. "His prior history suggests that his criminal conduct is not certain to have ceased but I accept he's not the highest risk of reoffending," Mr Saines said, adding a community corrections order was available. "My conclusion, when weighing factors I've identified, is that having regard to the objective seriousness of the offending and that it is the second time you are being sentenced for trafficking, as well as all the aggravating features in respect of weapons, firearms and other property found at the residence, that no sentence other than imprisonment appropriately reflects the need for denunciation and deterrence." Explaining that a prison sentence was more onerous for people during the pandemic, he reduced the term. Louden was sentenced to two months in prison. Once released from custody he will be required to complete a community corrections order for 12 months through which he must engage in treatment and complete a period of unpaid community work. He had served five days in pre-sentence detention.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/af4bf7fc-e333-4b3e-99e3-c12ed10eb144.JPG/r0_60_2291_1354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg