A man who drove 200km/h on Dyson Drive in a stolen car during an hours-long police pursuit at the morning peak hour has been sentenced to imprisonment. Jayden Pring, who was 19 at the time of the offending in October 2021, was sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week on 36 charges. Pring was in a Mercedes stolen in an aggravated burglary on the morning of October 25, which was chased by police across Ballarat. The police helicopter allegedly recorded the vehicle travelling at 200km/h on Dyson Drive in Alfredton and on Gillies Road. It was also seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Canadian, Wendouree, and Ballarat Central, with the drivers making several attempts to stop and refuel. The erratic driving continued for one hour and 40 minutes. Pring was behind the wheel when the car was finally stopped in Canadian. He made full admissions to being a passenger in the Mercedes during the chase and said he and the co-accused had swapped driving a few times. Pring was also linked to five cars stolen from across Ballarat in May and June 2021. He was also charged for violence towards Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre staff while serving a term of imprisonment in 2020, spitting on and headbutting staff, breaking windows, and smashing laptops. Magistrate Hugh Radford convicted and sentenced Pring to four years imprisonment with a non-parole period of one-year. His licence was cancelled for one year and he was fined $1000. "It's up to you how you want to conduct yourself going forward," he said. Pring has already served about five months of pre-sentence detention. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

