COVID-19 cases rising: why Ballarat should be on alert

news, latest-news,

NEW COVID-19 cases in Ballarat are rising by at least 20 per cent daily with the city hitting a record 1218 known active infections on Monday. Deakin University epidemiologist lead Catherine Bennett said numbers needed time to settle, given the return to school and offices but were still a concerning sign to warn against complacency - the virus was very much still in the Ballarat community. There were 207 new COVID-19 cases recorded among City of Ballarat residents on Monday. Ballarat Health Services confirmed there were 14 COVID-positive patients in the Base Hospital on Monday, including one patient in the hospital's intensive care unit. Hospitalisation numbers are highly dynamic and BHS has long urged people to get tested and to report positive results to ensure they can access the best and most appropriate care available. Professor Bennett said COVID-19 reproductive numbers could share how fast the virus is spreading within a community, often with a three or four-day lag from when the virus was transmitted. But, she said it was important to note this was only for the cases that have been reported, especially given there was a natural way in the state's change to testing regulations and the state's inclusion of positive rapid antigen test results in localised data a week ago. "We have actively increased the number of children we are testing at school and there has been an increase in workplaces actively screening employees," Professor Bennett said. "Over summer people might've been tested if they had symptoms, but a lot of people might have had mild symptoms or none. "Now, because of work and schools, we've found COVID-19 more. We have to allow a couple of weeks to pass...We might not see less cases but we might see more levelling out." Professor Bennett said Ballarat would not want to keeps a rising reproductive number for long but this should serve to keep alert and remain proactive in protection, including not just masks but N95 masks for the most vulnerable. Victoria's unprecedented code brown on hospitals, including Ballarat's Base Hospital, was lifted at noon on Monday after gradually falling COVID-19 hospitalisations numbers in a seven-day across the state. The code brown aimed to ease pressure on staff and resources due to COVID-19 but Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley warned hospitals were "still going to be very, very busy". This comes as new data shows Victorians who had received two COVID-19 vaccinations were seven times more likely to require intensive care than those who had a booster jab. News Limited is reporting the gap is 34 time more likely for the unvaccinated to need intensive care than those who had three jabs. IN OTHER NEWS Professor Bennett said pushing up Ballarat's boosted numbers could help to ease the virus' known spread about the community. She said Ballarat's three-jab rate was good but middling at 54 per cent of eligible residents having had their third jab. "Boosters help protect older and more vulnerable people in the community and help protect hospitals too," Professor Bennett said. While the booster did not entirely stop COVID-19 transmission, Professor Bennett said boosters offered that greater protection when exposed to the virus. BHS confirmed last week there had been less than 10 people with COVID-19 die in Grampians Health's care since the Omicron wave picked up on January 1. Not all deaths are attributable entirely to COVID-19. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/b2553d8d-096c-4e21-ab2c-89da7440531f.JPG/r5_0_596_334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg