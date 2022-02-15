news, latest-news,

A new store on Ballarat's Sturt Street promises a unique opportunity to purchase the work of the city's artists, writers and creators. The Ballarat Imaginarium officially opens on Friday, February 18 . It's located near the entrance to the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, in the space formerly occupied by Playing in the Attic. Owner and Ballarat artist Melinda Muscat says she has been planning the new venture for the last six months. "I'm trying to support local artists, writers, musicians, and makers as much as possible," she says. "I've got books by local writers, and a small section of CDs and records will be coming. Everything down to soap, turned wooden pens, candles - all made here. I've got artworks by Deanne Gilson, Deborah Klein, Peter Sparkman, Alison Parkinson; sculptures by Sylvia Hollis and Francis Guerin. And some of my own paintings and embroidery. "There's a little bit of retro stuff, some toys; diaries handmade by local artists and a section of art material." Ms Muscat has followed the travails of the shopping sector in the CBD. She hopes other proprietors will take a chance in the city, and existing shops will reopen. "It can be so quiet on Sturt Street," she says. "I was open on Sunday and I was the only person, apart from two cafes. People are not going to come to town just for one shop. We need to get things going here. "I have a good working relationship with the BMI. I've done quite a few things with them over the years, whether I've been in markets, or run workshops; I ran an auction where we raised money for the bushfires a few years back. "I've been trying to create a unique shopping experience. You're not just walking into another run-of-the-mill shop. It's all red, gold and black; there's an 18-arm chandelier and pot plants hanging from the ceiling." The Ballarat Imaginarium opens on Friday evening. Bookings are necessary due to COVID restrictions. Book at trybooking.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/26c4ad0b-32fc-4ef4-96ea-c5c5f2c89342.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg