A group of Daylesford residents are calling on their council to halt the sale of The Rex building, pending the outcome of community consultation. Many residents were concerned by Hepburn Shire councillors' "premature" and unexpected "enormous decision" to sell The Rex building on Vincent Street in November last year. The infamous saga around the building, which was planned to become a community hub and include new council offices, an auditorium and new library space, has been ongoing for years. The Hepburn Hub at The Rex project has been plagued by alleged mismanagement, cost blowouts and delays, and is still being investigated by the Local Government Inspectorate. The council purchased the building for $6 million in 2016 and works were undertaken before a contractor was engaged in 2020. This contractor and the council "parted ways" in July 2021, prompting a tender process. The process attracted six tenderers, leading council officers to recommend councillors award the construction contract to a builder to complete the project at the November council meeting. The council had endorsed a project budget of $8.755 million in June 2021, though the latest tender forecast construction would cost $9.658 million. It led councillors to reject the proposition and they instead voted on an alternate motion to sell the building given the mounting costs. Daylesford resident Jules McDonald said there had been no community engagement prior to Hepburn Shire councillors voting to sell the building - four councillors voted to sell, while three voted against it. She said a group of concerned residents met early in February and identified several alternative options that could be pursued to ensure the building could still be used by the community. These included partnering with other organisations to build and use the space, selling the building with the condition to lease back all or part of it or building a new purpose-built facility. "Maybe the community doesn't need the whole of the space but we can look at what the best use of it is," Ms McDonald said. "It's a very big building so maybe there could be a partnership whereby some spaces within it are leased out and the income could help service the loan. "There are all sorts of options - the council could sell it with conditions and it could be leased back, but the community hasn't had the opportunity yet to work with the council and discuss what these alternatives could be." Ms McDonald said there was a strong consensus among the group of residents that the sale process should be delayed until a full community engagement process was undertaken. "I am hoping council will take notice of the community and give us the opportunity to express our views and discuss possible alternatives," she said. "We really need to have a community engagement process so the creative ideas people are coming up with, and there are many of them, can be properly explored and we can rethink all of the options." Group member Gina Lyons said there was extensive community consultation about the Hub in 2014, which helped to identify the components which should be included. "There was further consultation in 2016 when the Council was considering purchasing the Rex," she said. "The community has been waiting four years for the Hub at the Rex to be completed. Major changes, such as abandoning the project and selling the building, should have been flagged with the community in advance because this is a 50-year project in which we all have a stake." A core group of residents has since been established to plan a community-managed meeting, with the view to ensure the sale process is halted and an extensive community engagement process is instituted. The meeting will be similar to that organised around the local laws and will be hosted in March. PREVIOUS COVERAGE Meanwhile, the Daylesford Community Theatre and members of Daylesford Cinema have called on the Local Government minister to replace council with an administrator about the project. Ms Lyons, who is the president of the group, has been vocal about the impact the decision would have on the cinema group. She has previously described the "devastating" decision to sell the building as the "death knell being sounded" and effectively forcing the community-led group to shut down. A petition has been created and has already attracted more than 1000 signatures. It describes the project as a "complete debacle" and states the community was led to believe the council was committed to completing the project from comments from the then mayor in June 2021. In an update on the project, the former mayor said the council understood "the importance of delivering this transformational project", with a further comment made at the July council meeting about the council's vision being to return the Rex to the community for use as a public facility. "In voting to discontinue the Hepburn Hub at the Rex project and to sell the building without any community consultation, councillors have treated our community with contempt. They have failed to follow their own "Community Engagement Policy"," it reads. Hepburn Shire Council mayor, Cr Tim Drylie, said the council had previously workshopped a range of scenarios including renting and leasing back options when cancelling the previous building contract and proceeding with the retendering project was under consideration. "As part of the sale process, and in accordance with the Local Government Act 2020, Council is required to undertake a Community Engagement process in accordance with our Community Engagement Policy. "Officers are currently planning for this process and a further report will be presented to Council for consideration and determining any next steps, and community views on the sale of the building will be taken into account." He said council's determination in November did include a requirement for officers to prepare a project scope for a new planning project to review possible solutions for community facilities and staff accommodation. 