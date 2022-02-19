news, latest-news,

It's easy for the Freckleton girls to lose track of just how they get to and from school each day. Although the school bus stops at their driveway, there is no seat for Charlotte, 11, Isabella, 9 and Rosalie, 8, as population growth in the area has created a long waiting list for seats on the bus. The Freckletons are one of dozens of families living on Ballarat's outskirts who are struggling to get their children to and from school on the region's country bus network. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY Mum Danielle recently returned to full time work, dad Adrian works 12 hour shifts as a gold miner and the girls are three of 11 children on Yankee Flat Road on the waiting list for the Buninyong-Warrenheip bus which travels to the Water Street Bus Exchange in Ballarat East. Some days their dad can do the pick up or drop off to Emmaus Catholic Primary School, other days it's one or other set of grandparents, some days Ms Freckleton takes her lunch break at 3.30pm to pick up the girls and at times they've had to catch a taxi home when there has been no one to pick them up. "The bus picks up on our driveway and for the last 11 years we have been there we have maintained the bus stop so the (neighbouring) kids can get on and off," Ms Freckleton said. There are more than 30 country bus routes bringing children from across the region to Ballarat. Buses picking up from areas north and east of Ballarat travel to the Water Street Exchange in Ballarat East where children change buses to go to their specific school, while travellers from the south and west of the city go to the Bray Raceway Exchange before getting on the school bus. Ms Freckleton said it seemed there had been no change to the bus service in their area from when she and her husband used to catch the bus to school 15 to 20 years ago. "I'm a bit flabbergasted ... the bus routes haven't changed and haven't expanded since myself and my husband used to catch the bus," she said. "I can't believe the amount of subdivisions and houses being built out our way and they haven't put on any more buses. It's still one bus along the one road with no planning to increase it at all." Ballarat's country school bus network is administered through the school bus coordinator at Ballarat High School, with applications for travel approval managed through the Department of Education and Training's School Bus Management System (SBMS). Ms Freckleton said the coordinator told her it would be tricky fitting her three daughters on the bus because vacancies usually only come up one or two at a time when someone stops using the bus - if students move, get their licence or graduate. The only option to get the girls on a bus was for them to catch it from their grandparents' house on the Midland Highway at Magpie, but it would mean the primary schoolers would have to cross the road on a bend in a 100kmh stretch as cars come over a hill. "They would have to cross the road there by themselves and my little girl in grade three has ADHD and ASD so it's not an option," she said. "Initially I said yes because it was our only option but I couldn't sleep that night for worry, so I had to ring back and say it's not safe ... so we are fresh out of options." Questions around waiting lists for seats on Ballarat's country school bus network were put to Ballarat High School and the Department of Education and Training. The Courier asked how many children were on the waiting list for the country bus service around the Ballarat region, what are the most in-demand routes, whether new routes or buses have been added this year, whether new services can be added during the school year if more families move in to an area, how many bus services run each day, and how the network has grown over time. "For school student travel, the Ballarat Region is serviced through a combination of public transport services, school bus services, and privately chartered services," said a spokeman for the Department of Education and Training. "Each year, the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Transport work to ensure that eligible students have access to bus services. Eligible families are able to apply through their school for the conveyance allowance to support travel to school." They also added: "Where a student has access to public transport services within 1.6km of home, or nearer than the school bus program service, students are expected to use these services to travel to school. When completing a School Bus Management System Application, families are required to confirm that no public transport is available within 1.6km from their residence. "Where it is identified that an applicant has incorrectly recorded that no public transport is available within 1.6km from the applicants residence, the travel offer is withdrawn, and the family is advised to access public transport and, where eligible, claim the conveyance allowance to assist with the cost of the required ticket. "Where a new applicant for transport assistance has access to public transport, but they also have an older sibling previously approved for travel on the SBP, they can be granted with an exemption to travel on the SBP service in consideration of how a whole family functions - families in this situation must speak with their school to arrange. "The Department of Transport has delivered a number of upgrades and projects in Ballarat to improve accessibility and safety for locals and visitors. "Last year we delivered the Ballarat Line Upgrade, adding 125 extra weekly train services for Ballarat and growing communities along the line. IN OTHER NEWS "We also introduced a new local bus timetable for Ballarat with an extra 73 trips per week and an increased span of services on weekdays and Saturday. "Whether it's heading to school, work or a medical appointment these changes give passengers more options to get where they're going. "A new bus interchange at Ballarat station opened in December with 12 spaces for local buses, making it easier and safer for passengers to connect between services. It has also taken buses off nearby streets and removed the need for buses to wait for long periods of time in front of houses and shops. The interchange includes pedestrian crossings, CCTV, lighting, shelters and seating, improving comfort and safety for station users." But failed to answer the direct questions asked. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/e9d603a1-457b-4471-a3e0-d59c35439110.jpg/r84_0_5109_2839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg