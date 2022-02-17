'It is a low act to steal from your mates': gambling addict stole thousands from family friend

news, latest-news,

A man stole almost $7000 from a close family friend by transferring money into his own account from online banking on his friend's phone. Dylan Achison, 26, used his friend's phone that did not have a pin code to make the money transfers 15 different times in 2017. "It is a low act to steal from your mates," Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said. The victim noticed the transfers and asked his mate for the money back, before making a report to police. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday Achison has a relevant prior from 2015 when he stole more than $50,000 from an institution and completed a community corrections order as punishment. Achison told his friend he would pay him back $100 a week but he did not receive anything beyond the first $100 payment and is awaiting $6850 more. Defence lawyer Nick Laidlaw said Achison was struggling with a severe gambling addiction at the time, which stemmed from exposure to his father gambling while he was growing up. He said Achison had worked to address his addiction by excluding himself from all TAB venues, meaning staff have his picture on hand and also banning himself from online gambling platforms. Mr Laidlaw said Achison had good family support and had sought to change jobs from a stable hand to get himself away from the horse racing industry, which was the basis of his gambling addiction. Mr Klestadt said almost $7000 was a significant amount for an individual to lose. "While I note you put forward an intention to repay the money, nothing has been done in the past five years to recompense the victim," he said. Achison was fined $7500 and ordered to pay $6850 compensation to the victim. "If you ever behave like this again a court is more than likely to impose a term of imprisonment, irrespective of the amount stolen," Mr Klestadt said. Achison pleaded guilty to the offending.

