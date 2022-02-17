news, latest-news,

A safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth living in Ballarat could become a reality if it receives government funding. On Tuesday Western Victorian MP Andy Meddick handed over a report to the Minister for Health and Equality, Martin Foley. The report follows extensive consultation with LGBTQIA+ youth who shared their personal experiences and suggestions about what they felt was needed to feel better supported. Acknowledging the struggles LGBTQIA+ youth face, the report identifies the need for safe spaces for these young people to gather with friends and allies and to have access to crucial services. In the report, Mr Meddick has proposed a five-year Safe Places trial in Ballarat and the wider Geelong region. It would see partnerships formed by community and non-government organisations to deliver it. SPEAK was identified in Ballarat, while Queer Space and Drummond Street were identified as organisations which could deliver the trial in Geelong and along the Surf Coast. The report includes a budget bid of $650,000 in the first year, with approximately $900,000 required in the second year, $1.1 million in the third year and $850,000 to continue the trial for the fourth and fifth year. Mr Meddick said it was his experience as both a parent and a politician that trans, non-binary and gay youth struggled in regional communities. "This work has been in response to a number of young people in the community tragically taking their own lives after not being able to access support in a way that was easy and accessible to them," he said. He said he was honoured to have convened the round tables and to have had the opportunity to listen to young people and work towards a solution guided by their needs and "not anyone else's perceptions of what we felt was appropriate for them". Mr Meddick said the proposed Safe Spaces could "fill a huge gap in youth services". "Governments, medical facilities and community services can all provide clinical support to our youth but if emotional support - that feeling of knowing you are worth something - is not there in abundance, then tragedies are inevitable." Noting he was proud of the work completed to support the LGBTQIA+ community, including his two children, he said he would do everything he could to see the trial established in the hope the project could be rolled out right across the state. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/941f3eff-cf52-472d-bb44-30da170333b4.jpg/r11_244_4754_2924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg