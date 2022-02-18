Youngsters learn through nature play in the botanic gardens

news, latest-news,

Ballarat youngsters are being given new opportunities to learn and explore through nature play. Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens program BotaniKIDS launched its first weekly program for children under five on Tuesday. Children participated in a water themed session of the Nature Explorer Club this week, with activities ranging from looking at water under the microscope to locating water sites in the botanical gardens precinct. Loreto College VCAL students are supporting the volunteer BotaniKIDS team to run the program, creating explorer kits this term and working hands on with the children next term. Ballarat BotaniKIDS convenor Julie Bradby said it was exciting to be able to offer a regular program which was cross generational. "The parents work with the children as well... they are learning about gardening and plants and nature and how important nature is together," she said. "The volunteers are retired, the children are under five, the mums or parents or carers are ranging from mid-20s to mid-40s or older and then we are working with the teenagers. It is so rich." Ms Bradby said she saw a need for a regular program as parents regularly asked when the next BotaniKIDS session would be. Previously sessions had run during school holidays but have been on and off throughout the pandemic, with volunteers sometimes offering take home nature activity packs instead. "We saw a real need for quality nature based programs for under fives," Ms Bradby said. Most of the program is held outdoors in nature. Some activities are run on the deck of the Old Gatekeepers Cottage and others in the botanical gardens or lake wetlands area and the Loreto College Church of Little Flower VCAL campus during wet weather. Ballarat Tramway Museum volunteers operate a tram to transport the participants from one end of the lake and gardens precinct to the other. Future nature club sessions will encourage youngsters to explore plants, trees, soil, insects, leaves, bark, sticks, flowers and vegetables. Sessions will include cooking, making, playing, finding, talking, reading, listening, planting, writing, singing and dancing. Children will be able to use a digital microscope which is based at the Old Gatekeepers Cottage. It was purchased with funds donated to the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens. Ms Bradby said COVID-19 had given volunteers the 'gift of time' to create this program and a relationship with Loreto College. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

