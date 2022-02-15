news, latest-news,

Addressing a drastic shortage in mental health workers, state opposition leader Matthew Guy has promised extra incentives to boost numbers as part of a wide-ranging mental health plan. Mr Guy and his shadow minister for mental health Emma Kealy spoke in Ballarat about the first phase of their plan on Tuesday - while declining to detail the costs, they said there are "thousands" of trained counsellors that could be working in Victorian schools. Part of the plan involves recognising counsellors as mental health practitioners, which would then qualify them to fill positions in schools. READ MORE: Liberal's multi-million dollar election pledge for Sovereign Hill's new Gold Pavilion There would also be extra incentives and financial support to encourage more undergraduates in psychology courses, as well as post-graduate support, and extra placements. Ms Kealy said regional and rural locations would be emphasised, noting additional challenges in attracting and retaining mental health support staff. READ MORE: State election 2022: Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Ballarat issues 12 months from the election "There simply aren't enough mental health workers in Victoria to be able to meet the demand of mental health support required, and that was the case before we had a pandemic, before we had restrictions and lockdowns," she said. "We need to make sure that we're able to rebuild Victoria's workforce. "There's already a large number of counsellors in Victoria who are degree-qualified or have a master's degree - the Australian Counselling Association has done a fantastic job in making sure these individuals meet the credentialing and privileging requirements to deliver those support services, and for mental health practitioners in schools, it represents around 2000 counsellors who would have the right qualifications, either a bachelor's or master's (degree), who would be able to step into our schools from tomorrow to be able to deliver the mental health support our kids desperately need." She pointed to Federation University's initiative in Ararat, supporting trainee psychologists through their supervision, and said the opposition's plan was similar but could be applied across the state. Mr Guy said the funding for the initiative would be detailed when the full mental health plan is released, but confirmed his government would repeal the mental health levy introduced in the 2021-22 state budget. IN THE NEWS "The final part of the costings for this will be released with our full mental plan, and that's coming in stages, you'll see that when it's released in just over a month," he said. "We believe the mental health costs should be an on-budget expense ... if we simply cut back on government advertising, if we cleaned up government waste, billions of dollars of overrun on Melbourne-based infrastructure projects and kept to those budgets, we wouldn't need to tax places like Federation University for a mental health levy, we'd be able to fund them on budget." The mental health levy, a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Victoria's mental health system, is a 0.5 per cent tax on taxable wages for businesses with wages more than $10 million per annum, and a further 0.5 per cent tax for businesses with wages more than $100 million. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/a999206a-23b0-409f-a657-a4802f4c910d.jpg/r0_208_4171_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg