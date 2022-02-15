Vandalism leaves $15k damage bill on Ballarat homes under construction

news, latest-news,

Detectives from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit are investigating a spate of vandal attacks on houses that are being built, resulting in $15,000 worth of damage. Properties in Alfredton, Lucas and Lake Gardens were broken into between Thursday, February 3 and Sunday, February 13, according to police. IN OTHER NEWS: Significant damage was done to the plaster walls, while paint was thrown over walls, floors, cabinets and benchtops. Several windows were also smashed during the spree. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, with the reference: 220049042

