news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, February 16 NEW CASES: 255 (up from 188 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1261 (up from 1211 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Tuesday. The cases are an increase on the previous day's figure of 188. The number of active cases has once again reached a record, with 1,261 ongoing infections as of Wednesday. The second highest number of active cases the city has had was 1,218 on February 14. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, February 16 NEW CASES: 8,149 (down from 8,162 yesterday) DEATHS: 18 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 49,936 (down from 50,967 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 397 (down from 441 yesterday) IN ICU: 68 (up from 67 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 13 (down from 14 yesterday) Another 8,149 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, with a further 18 deaths. The number of people in hospitals across the state has fallen slightly, from 441 to 397. About 52 per cent of Victorians have received a booster shot. In Ballarat, the number of known active cases are still sitting above 1200. There were 188 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, with today's numbers to be updated later in the morning. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 189 cases per day. Meanwhile, Victorian cleaners say schools are "not safe" for students as their hours have been cut back, leaving less time to ensure classes are COVID-safe. The cleaners will rally outside Hazel Glen College at Doreen in Melbourne's northeast on Wednesday over fears children are being put at risk after enhanced cleaning measures were "removed" at schools across the state for term one. The United Workers Union is leading the industrial action and says cleaners are working unpaid overtime to carry out additional cleaning as their employers are no longer willing to pay for the extra hours. "Proper hygiene cannot be a rushed process," cleaner and UWU delegate Sofia Floros said in a statement. "If schools aren't cleaned properly, including enhanced cleaning, there is still a risk of spreading the virus. This is not a safe working or learning environment." The Victorian government last month unveiled its back-to-school plan, including twice weekly recommended rapid tests, a third dose mandate for staff, indoor masks for most students, and air purifiers in classrooms. There was no mention of updated cleaning measures in classes. Ms Floros wants the government to meet with cleaning companies and schools to discuss strategies and come to an agreement about maintaining a "safe and hygienic" work and learning environment. The union has also launched a campaign outlining a set of standards to ensure cleaners have safe workplaces, secure jobs and liveable wages, and called on the government to take responsibility. The Victorian government has been contacted for comment. - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg