Ballarat's North Gardens will become a giant party on Sunday as Funk'n'Fest's powerhouse lineup comes to town. From Prince-influenced keytars to soul queen Kylie Auldist, the acts are raring to go. The festival follows the celebrated Ballarat Beer Festival on the Saturday. READ MORE: Ballarat Beer Festival ready to launch After two years of interruptions, just the thought of getting back on stage is exciting for Lake Minnetonka's keyboardist Adam Rudegeair. The band, with collaborative singers, play Minnesota-flavoured fusion, with bits of jazz, funk, and more - Mr Rudegeair has played and recorded with members of Prince's band The Revolution, and he's keen to bring that sound to Ballarat. "In Ballarat, we're featuring just one singer, Chantal Mitvalsky, we've written three songs together that appear on our various albums, she's an old friend of mine, an absolute stunning jazz vocalist who can sing soul and funk," he said. "We'll be featuring mainly her songs and some instrumental gems, mainly the Prince-y variety - my funk grooves tend to be quite straight compared to drunken, lazy sounding New Orleans funk, it's different approaches to funk on both ends of the Mississippi. "(Through COVID) I've been very productive, I've worked on a few solo albums and collabs, but with Lake Minnetonka, it's been a bit difficult, we've had to postpone our album launch three times now, we were originally supposed to launch midway through last year, we're hoping to do the live launch in may this year. "The album's been out since last year - ironically it's called House Arrest, for obvious reasons, it became prophetic itself, but we had a great time making the record, and between lockdowns we've been able to get together for a few rehearsals." He'll also be performing with other acts on the bill, like the massive Women of Soul Collective, and Mayfield, with lead singer Carla Troiano. Ms Troiano said it'll be an "electric vibe" to get back on stage with the band, which took a break through the pandemic. "I studied and lived in Ballarat whilst I studied my music theatre degree at the Camp Street campus - it holds a very special place in my heart. It will be nice to be back there singing again," she said. "The line-up is going to be incredible. The artists on this line up are also all friends so it's going to be a huge party and celebration of live music and festivals making a comeback." The Women of Soul project, the only one of its kind in Australia, will be a massive highlight as well, she added - when she was asked to be part of the project in 2014, "I almost fell over with excitement". "It's now in it's 11th year and we are currently working on a second studio album," she said. "The collective aims to empower women in the music industry through facilitating collaborations including songwriting and recording and producing incredible live shows. Women of Soul also engages women behind the scenes in supporting roles including sound engineering, production, photography, lighting, producing and child care, overcoming barriers to women participating and thriving in the music industry. IN THE NEWS "I had a feature vocalist spot on their debut album and sang backing vocals at their album launch, in 2015. I was asked to sing the May Johnston's album track at the launch - they were some big shoes to fill and I was very nervous and honoured. "I have learnt so much from working with Women of Soul and gained a lot of confidence, insight and skill over the years. I remember when I got the call to be involved with the collective. It was a dream come true." As well as top bands, including the Moreland City Soul Revue, there'll also be plenty of beer and food trucks on-site. Tickets to the Ballarat Beer Festival, on February 19, and Funk'n'Fest, on February 20, are available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

