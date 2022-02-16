'It's like walking on air' athletes tell how important a home Commonwealth Games can be

news, latest-news,

A BALLARAT athletics legend has described the moment of walking out for a home Commonwealth Games as one of the greatest experiences of his life. Gerrard Keating was just a 19-year-old when he competed at the Brisbane Commonwealth Games in 1982, making the 100m final. He said the news that Victoria, with a focus on regional centres, is to be the exclusive bidder for the 2026 event would be a huge plus for any aspiring athlete. Keating, who currently lives in Brisbane and trains 17-year-old rising sprint star Torrie Lewis, said it could not be underestimated what a major event like the Commonwealth Games could do for athletes. "For the athletes themselves, it's a massive boost," he said. "The hype that is here in Brisbane right now for 2032 is amazing. It's a massive positive. "Just having a Commonwealth Games, for someone like Torrie, how wonderful will it be to have a big major championships before 2032, knowing she can take that experience in 2026 and use it again at home just six years later." Keating described his own Commonwealth Games as a dream come true. "In 1982, it was amazing, I went into it with no real expectations, I was fortunate to make the final, not in a million years did I think I could achieve that," he said. "I remember marching and walking out in front of a packed house at the stadium for the opening ceremony. It was just like walking on air. Brisbane Commonwealth Games is something I'll never forget and I thought there and then, 'I want more of this'." Keating said there will be a young teenager today reading this news who's life could change. "I like to use the analogy of Ian Thorpe. In 1996, he was a 13-year-old sitting at home watching the Olympics and four years later he was a triple home Olympic Gold Medalist, anything can happen," he said. Melbourne Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the 4x100m freestyle relay Shayne Reese agreed that a home games would be huge for not just the athletes but for all Victorians. "I was really excited when I heard they were looking to incorporate regional centres in the games, you'll see just how amazing it is," she said. "No matter when you go to an international meet, the crowd is always supportive, but I remember when we swam, it was the one of the only times you could hear the crowd while you were in the water." Five time Commonwealth Games badminton bronze medalist Rhonda Cator said from her sport's point of view, it was a chance to shine on the international stage. She said a venue like the Ken Kay Badminton Stadium would be perfect fit for the Commonwealth Games having previously hosted the warm-up event in 2006 before the Melbourne games and other events including Oceania championships. "You don't have the Chinese or the South Koreans, but you've still got Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, badminton wise it's a very strong tournament," she said. "You can't quantify the drive and enthusiasm so many people will get from watching high quality sports will be amazing. You can't be what you can't see." Rumours are already swirling that Ballarat could be in line to host the athletics, which could see powerhouse athletes from the Carribbean, Canada and Great Britain as well as Australia base themselves in this city and compete at Mars Stadium. Melbourne 2006 marathon runner Shane Nankervis, now a physical education teacher at Loreto, said the Commonwealth Games brought back many happy memories for him. "It's so special to take part in a Commonwealth Games," he said. "For cities in regional Victoria, the exposure, the coverage, the extra and upgraded facilities that will come our way will no doubt inspire the next generation. "Just even the idea of having athletes training here, running round the lake and cycling, people will be able to see them up close. "The schools will just love it and will get behind it. Students love being able to see their idols. This event can drive, promote, inspire. Working at a school, this is gold for us." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

