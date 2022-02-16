news, latest-news,

A Ballarat mother is devastated after her stolen car was found abandoned and trashed. Marion's car was stolen from a northern Ballarat suburb last Monday night - when it was found early the next Monday morning, thieves had driven more than a thousand kilometres, removed its numberplates and tyres, and filled it with allegedly stolen items. Heartbreakingly, Marion had only just bought the 2012 Ford Focus, paying for it in cash, and was seeking insurance when it was stolen. READ MORE: Vandalism leaves $15k damage bill on Ballarat homes under construction A single carer for her three children, she said she's now "back at square one". "About 7.30am, I discovered it was gone, and since then it's like I've gone through the five stages of grief," she said. "I've used my whole savings to pay outright, it's really upsetting - it's not even the fact the car's stolen, it's just, if they'd known what I'd gone through to get to where I am now, that's what hurt the most. READ MORE: Driver who sped 200km/h during peak hour pursuit imprisoned "I recently got a notice to vacate as the property's being sold, I'm just starting again, basically." She had received messages through social media about the car being spotted at fast food outlets and "bashing around in the bush near Canadian", but the car was finally found hidden behind a tree in the Ballarat CBD on Monday morning. "They have caused the most malicious intentional damage to the car ... I know it'll cost me a lot to get it back on the road," she said. "It was filled with stuff they'd obviously stolen. "It was almost better not knowing where it was." Despite the extreme misfortune, she urged all residents to stay in touch with their neighbours and keep an eye out for each other. "If you see something, speak up," she said. "I personally never thought this would happen to me, but it has, it shows you can never be too careful." IN THE NEWS Victoria Police Media confirmed Ballarat West police are investigating after a 2012 Ford Focus sedan was stolen between 7pm on February 7 and 7.45am on February 8. "The vehicle was subsequently located on February 14 however the registration plates were not on the vehicle at the time the vehicle was located," they said in a statement. Anyone with information in relation to the theft is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/d350098c-5546-48c2-bacf-8b27a2f8d6e1.png/r0_431_1536_1299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg