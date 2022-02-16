news, latest-news,

Race walkers Alanna Peart and Fraser Saunder have been selected in the under-20 Australian team. The pair are set to race in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman on March 4. READ MORE SPORT: The Ballarat Racewalking Club and Ballarat YCW athletes competed at the weekend in Adelaide at the Oceania and Australian Race Walking Championships. They each won silver medals in their respective 10km under-20 events, Peart in a time of 48:30, Saunder in 46:04. Along with winning a silver medal, Peart obtained an Australian qualifying time for the 10km race walk at the World Athletics under-20 Championships in Columbia this August, the fourth time she has done so. In order to make the team, she now needs to finish in the top two at the Australian Track and Field Championships, set to run from March 26 - April 3. "We'll come back from Oman and then get ready for nationals and then hopefully qualify for world juniors which would be really good to go to Columbia," Peart said. The 18-year-old added that being named in a national team was a thrill. "It's a pretty big honour to represent your country," she said. "I was just super excited to finally get my first international gear and go overseas." Saunder's selection in the Australian team is his first national team selection. "It's a huge honour," he said. "It's the highest privilege in sport in my opinion, so I can't understate it, it's pretty important." The 17-year-old is seeking to obtain a qualifying time of his own and a top two finish at the national championships in order to qualify to compete in Columbia. "The boys' time is pretty fierce, but I'll give every crack at it," he said. The Ballarat Grammar School student is balancing year 12 studies with his athletics. "Mum would say I don't do enough of the year 12 and too much of the athletics," he joked. "I try and make sure I work hard in both, so it's not too bad." Peart qualified for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships two years ago as well as the World Athletics under-20 Championships last year, however was unable to compete in either due to COVID-19 issues and Australian teams being withdrawn. She said she was excited to hopefully be able to compete overseas for the first time. "Finally to be able to get to go overseas will be super exciting," Peart said. "I spent four weeks in Canberra at the AIS before the races (at the weekend), so I'm in really good shape and it was great training with the senior athletes in Canberra." The pair were finalists for the Ballarat Sportsmen's Club Wunhym Trophy, awarded to an aspiring, locally based athlete aged 17 years or under in the calendar year of the award, Peart claiming the prize. Anyone hoping to sponsor Peart and Saunder's trip to Oman can contact the Ballarat Racewalking Club.

